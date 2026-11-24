The Oregon Ducks had a logical quarterback plan in place, but the college football gods often laugh at the idea of well thought out plans.

Dante Moore was going to be Oregon’s starting quarterback in 2026 and then leave for the NFL. Dylan Raiola, who had transferred in after two seasons at Nebraska, would watch and learn for a year before becoming the 2027 starter for the Ducks with his own hopes of using that as a springboard to the professional ranks.

It was a good idea, but it hasn’t played out like that at all.

Moore hasn’t played since Sept. 26, when he took a late hit to the head against USC.

Raiola has been a bit of a roller coaster, struggling enough in taking over for Moore that Oregon even turned to backup Brock Thomas, but Raiola has steadied the ship of late.

And given that Moore’s status is at least a bit uncertain, and that Raiola is playing well, there are a lot of questions now about what Oregon might do at quarterback next season.

Oregon’s Best Hope is Plans Align

The best possible outcome for Oregon would probably be Moore choosing to still head to the NFL, and Raiola opting to stay put.

That way, they’d be sitting in a similar spot to what they expected, just having traveled a different road to get there.

And that’s what CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford thinks will happen, laying it out in a new article on Tuesday.

This is what Crawford wrote about Oregon, for whom he specifically projects Raiola to start in 2027:

Behind the scenes, the Ducks will “explore” a potential transfer add, but only if it makes sense for the current room and pending offensive coordinator hire, one insider said, who added “it’s a toss up” from here before those end-of-season meetings happen. There’s also a belief that Dylan Raiola could play himself into a starting role based on how he finishes this season against Washington and in the postseason. The highs for the former Nebraska transfer have been impressive — 289 yards and two touchdowns in the second half of a win over USC; 341 yards and four scores against Michigan — but there have been inconsistent moments too. Dan Lanning fired play-caller Drew Mehringer after seven games this season and the Ducks have since turned a corner in the passing game. It’s unlikely Dante Moore remains at Oregon. Most expect him to take the next step and enter the 2027 NFL Draft. This program’s taken several portal passers under Lanning and could potentially land a package deal in January with a transfer-OC combination from elsewhere.

This would obviously get a lot more complicated if Moore chose to return, or if Raiola opted to transfer again.

Chaos Possibilities

This gets trickier for Oregon if either both QBs want to come back, or if neither quarterback wants another season in Eugene.

On one hand, they’d have a weirdly high-powered quarterback competition. On the other, they’d have to start from scratch in the transfer portal.

With NIL contract implications at play, too, there’s always a chance Oregon could gently usher a QB out the door with a lowball offer if needed.

Oregon will hope that the puzzle pieces all fall into place. But as this season shows, plans don’t always play out as hoped.