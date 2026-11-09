Oregon’s Dakorien Moore Shared Message On Field With Ohio State Recruits

Ohio State had scheduled a few dozen recruits to attend Saturday’s game in Columbus.

The Buckeyes were hosting Oregon, which on the schedule at the start of the season sure looked like a marquee opportunity for OSU to impress the players it hopes commit to be their future stars.

But the night didn’t go how Ohio State planned.

It was always going to be tougher than expected, because Ohio State was without QB Julian Sayin and was playing true freshman Luke Fahey.

The evening at The ‘Shoe ended up being all about the Ducks, though.

After the game, a bunch of recruits clearly swarmed some Oregon players. They might’ve been in the building because of Ohio State, but they also saw what took place on the field. They were intrigued by the team on the other side.

Oregon recruits top-end recruits just like Ohio State. They showed a lot of prospects what kind of program exists in Eugene, too.

Dakorien Moore to Ohio State Recruits

Oregon star wide receiver Dakorien Moore was one of the Ducks standouts who got attention from some recruits after the game.

He was asked about that in his postgame press conference and gave a potent answer when asked if he was telling those recruits they should come to Oregon.

“Most definitely, I was definitely telling them, they know where to go now,” Moore told reporters. “But a lot of the guys coming up were recruits, are good young guys that I most likely know, a couple of them that I definitely knew. So it’s just showing love to the youngest.”

It’s certainly quite the recruiting pitch. Seeing another team score 38 unanswered points against the hosts that you’re visiting must’ve been a bit shocking for the Buckeyes recruits.

College Football Relationships

The reality, as shown in postgame pictures like this one between Moore and Devin Sanchez, is that these guys know each other. They went to camps together or competed against one another at high-level high school programs.

Seeing recruits come up to Moore isn’t crazy. Like he said, he was sure he knew at least a couple of them, and figures that some of the others might’ve been guys he’d heard of, too.

The world of top-end college football recruiting is often quite small.

So yes, Oregon made a big case to Ohio State recruits on Saturday — but neither the Ducks nor the recruits were unknown commodities.