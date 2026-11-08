Oregon’s Dan Lanning Calls His Ducks ‘Cockroaches’ For Good Reason After Ohio State Win

The Oregon Ducks were left for dead, but Dan Lanning’s team won’t die.

They won again on Saturday, this time in convincing fashion at Ohio State. Sure, the Buckeyes were playing their backup quarterback — but so is Oregon.

And on Saturday, Oregon won. That’s all they’re doing right now.

The Ducks are playing with the swagger of a team with some of the best uniforms in the country. They’re playing with the swagger of a team with the 2024 No. 1 QB recruit, Dylan Raiola, at the helm.

Mostly, they’re playing with the swagger of their head coach Dan Lanning — who after a mid-game scuffle between the Ducks and Buckeyes, pointed at the scoreboard, as if to say, “Hey, we’re already showing you who the boss is.”

Oregon may have vanished temporarily. But the Ducks are back, and Lanning had the perfect way to describe it postgame.

Dan Lanning’s 1 Word for Oregon Ducks

Lanning said that his Ducks are “cockroaches.”

The full quote: “We’re like cockroaches, man. We won’t die.”

Dan Lanning: “We’re like cockroaches, man. We won’t die.” #GoDucks — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) November 8, 2026

It’s worth noting that cockroaches do die. They have a reputation for being indestructible, which may be partially true — but they don’t live forever. They just have a level of resiliency. So do these Ducks.

Oregon Can Make CFP

Oregon can still make the College Football Playoff.

The Ducks would need some help to make the Big Ten title game and then get in with the win-and-in scenario there. Even if they don’t get there, Oregon will at least have a case with a pretty solid resume if the Ducks win the remainder of their games.

If Oregon loses again, they won’t get in. But right now, they’ve still got hope. They’ve gone on a run that makes anything possible.

The Ducks refuse to die. They keep winning. And if they remain like “cockroaches” the rest of the way, Oregon can sneak its way into the CFP — and while playing like this, they could compete with anyone.