Oregon’s Dylan Raiola Reveals Feelings on Future With Ducks

Dylan Raiola led the Oregon Ducks to their biggest win of the season on Saturday at Ohio State, a 41-28 triumph over the Buckeyes in which Oregon scored 38 unanswered points after falling behind 14-0.

In his postgame press conference, Raiola was already being asked about his future.

After all, it’s been an odd season for Raiola, who didn’t expect to be the Ducks’ starter until 2027. This year was supposed to belong to Dante Moore, but a head injury ended Moore’s season and pushed the Nebraska transfer Raiola into the spotlight.

It was bumpy early for Raiola, but he now has the Ducks playing like a team that can make a late charge to the College Football Playoff.

And with the future of Moore in doubt, and no obvious clarity yet on Raiola either, it makes sense that a reporter would ask about what comes next.

Dylan Raiola Quote on his Future

Raiola was specifically asked if he now views Oregon as home and if he’s stated his case to be the No. 1 quarterback going forward.

He handled his answer gracefully.

“I will say, I have not been on social media, so I have no idea what’s being said and honestly, respectfully, I don’t put my value in that,” Raiola told reporters in Columbus. “What I do care about is what that locker room thinks of me, and what I do care about is what that coaching staff thinks of me. I think ‘penciled in’ is a bold term. I don’t want to be something different than the other guys. I just want to be another guy that plays for Oregon and does their job at Oregon for a high level. To answer your question, I just want to be a part of the team, I don’t want to be an individual.”

Raiola didn’t really give anything away, but he also gave the sort of answer a quarterback leader is supposed to give.

Dylan Raiola Stats

Raiola put together a polished performance on Saturday to beat Ohio State.

He completed 25-of-40 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Raiola didn’t turn the ball over, and he didn’t take a sack.

Raiola completed passes to eight different receivers on a day that will be viewed as a huge springboard for the Ducks if they really can chase down a spot in the College Football Playoff.