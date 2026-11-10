Oregon’s Dan Lanning Announces Devastating Injury News After Ohio State Win

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks are destined to move up in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings after securing a massive victory over the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes over the weekend.

Oregon trailed 14-0 early in the game but ultimately responded with 35 unanswered points to put the matchup out of reach and earn a 41-28 victory, improving to 6-3 on the season.

Dan Lanning Announces Devastating Injury News

While the win rightfully took center stage and kept Oregon’s season alive, head coach Dan Lanning announced some devastating injury news for the Ducks on Monday while speaking to the media.

Lanning revealed that star senior linebacker Teitum Tuioti will miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to an injury.

Tuioti is the unquestionable leader of the Ducks’ defense this season. For an Oregon defense that has played well throughout the year, particularly as of late, losing him is a massive blow coming just after the team secured its best win of the season.

Via Brenna Greene of KOIN News: “Dan Lanning just announced that Teitum Tuioti is out for the year. The clear leader of the defense. Absolutely devastating.”

Dan Lanning just announced that Teitum Tuioti is out for the year. The clear leader of the defense. Absolutely devastating. — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 10, 2026

Tuioti’s 2026 Season With Oregon

Now in his fourth year in Eugene, Tuioti has started all nine games this season. He has totaled 44 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

While this could mark the end of his Ducks career, Tuioti has played 51 games over his four seasons with Oregon. He has totaled 200 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, eight pass deflections and four forced fumbles.

Oregon Fans React to Tuioti’s Injury

As expected, Ducks fans didn’t take the news lightly, but injuries have been a common theme all season as Oregon has dealt with a plethora of them.

“This sucks!!!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Just when it looked like things were finally turning for the Ducks, another hit.”

Another person wrote, “Man, that’s a blow. 44 is the heart and soul of the defense.”

“Oregon cannot catch a break this year with the injuries,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “Huge loss, Teitum Tuioti plays as hard or harder than any Duck I’ve ever watched. Whether it’s a 5th year at Oregon or a rookie in the NFL next year I’ll be a fan.”