Penn State’s Matt Campbell Addresses Offense Ahead of Purdue Matchup

It’s been a tough season so far for the Penn State Nittany Lions and their fans. Coming off their bye week, head coach Matt Campbell took the stand to address the media in the Beaver Stadium Media Room concerning senior quarterback Rocco Becht, the injury status of star sophomore wide receiver Koby Howard, and the overall goals for the remainder of the season.

Koby Howard Back on the Practice Field

Nittany Lions (3-4) head coach Matt Campbell opened the press conference discussing Koby Howard’s injury status. It seems like some good news is heading Happy Valley’s way as Campbell optimistically shared that Howard has been “progressing in a really positive way”. But that doesn’t mean he’ll be cleared for the Purdue Boilermakers matchup this weekend.

Campbell gave praise to senior wide receiver Chase Sowell who stepped in during Howard’s absence and stated that we’ll know by the end of the week whether Howard will be cleared to play.

Rocco Becht and His O-Line

While fans have voiced their frustrations on quarterback Rocco Becht, Campbell stays committed to Becht and believes his mistakes are “coachable”.

“When he’s at his best, and when he’s playing good football, he’s giving us a chance to win the games,” Campbell said about his quarterback.

Campbell also said that Becht is working on refining his decision-making skills and that correcting fundamental inconsistencies remains a key focus moving forward.

The running game became a vital point of conversation during the press conference as Campbell noted that the staff is continuing to evaluate the running game and passing offense to establish better rhythm and consistency.

Because the offensive line is a new group made of transfers who followed Campbell from Iowa State, leadership is still figuring out who is best for what.

Bye Week Reflections

During the bye week, Campbell and the coaching staff reviewed all seven game tapes so far and noted the areas that are going well and the areas that need correction.

Regardless of where the Lions are in the rankings, Campbell said that the team remains hopeful and determined to get better as they gear up for their home game against Purdue this Saturday at 4:15 p.m. EST.