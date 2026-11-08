Penn State’s Jack Ham Update Arrives After Scary News

Jack Ham is a legend of the state of Pennsylvania.

He grew up in Johnstown, PA. He went to Penn State and played football for the Nittany Lions. Then he starred for the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning four Super Bowl championships.

Ham is a member of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, though, thoughts weren’t about Ham’s football career. They were about Ham’s well-being.

Penn State was playing at Washington on Saturday, and before the game, Penn State issued a scary health update on Ham.

There was more information after the game. Here’s what we know.

What Happened to Jack Ham?

Ham had a medical emergency before Saturday’s game.

This is the statement that Penn State released:

From Penn State on Hall of Famer Jack Ham: “Penn State Sports Network analyst Jack Ham experienced a medical emergency earlier today and was transported to the University of Washington Medical Center, where he is being treated. We do not have further information at this time.” — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 7, 2026

The Nittany Lions played on while their fanbase awaited news on Ham. They won 28-25 after holding on to their lead late after going up big early.

But when the postgame press conference began, the first words that came from Penn State coach Matt Campbell were updating Ham’s status.

Jack Ham Health Update

Penn State head football coach Matt Campbell informed reporters that Ham is stable.

He also praised Ham’s fellow broadcaster, Steve Jones, for “heroic” efforts.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell said that broadcaster Jack Ham is stable condition and credited fellow broadcaster Steve Jones for his “heroic” efforts with Ham. — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 8, 2026

Matt Campbell opens up postgame with an update on Jack Ham https://t.co/dxxBFSXsSl — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 8, 2026

Campbell also thanked the University of Washington:

Matt Campbell begins his press conference talking about Jack Ham’s incident. “I want to thank the University of Washington for their athletic director, their emergency team.” Says Ham is in stable condition. — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) November 8, 2026

It’s not clear what other updates might still come out about Ham, but for now, this is about all Penn State fans could’ve hoped for after the scary pregame update.