Hi, Subscriber

Penn State’s Jack Ham Update Arrives After Scary News

  • 189 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
NEW YORK - MARCH 12: Former Pittsburgh Steeler, Jack Ham attends the NFL Legends and Autism Speaks Kickoff for a Cure Benefit at the Waldorf-Astoria on March 12, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Autism Speaks)

Jack Ham is a legend of the state of Pennsylvania.

He grew up in Johnstown, PA. He went to Penn State and played football for the Nittany Lions. Then he starred for the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning four Super Bowl championships.

Ham is a member of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, though, thoughts weren’t about Ham’s football career. They were about Ham’s well-being.

Penn State was playing at Washington on Saturday, and before the game, Penn State issued a scary health update on Ham.

There was more information after the game. Here’s what we know.

What Happened to Jack Ham?

Ham had a medical emergency before Saturday’s game.

This is the statement that Penn State released:

The Nittany Lions played on while their fanbase awaited news on Ham. They won 28-25 after holding on to their lead late after going up big early.

But when the postgame press conference began, the first words that came from Penn State coach Matt Campbell were updating Ham’s status.

Jack Ham Health Update

Penn State head football coach Matt Campbell informed reporters that Ham is stable.

He also praised Ham’s fellow broadcaster, Steve Jones, for “heroic” efforts.

Campbell also thanked the University of Washington:

It’s not clear what other updates might still come out about Ham, but for now, this is about all Penn State fans could’ve hoped for after the scary pregame update.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Penn State’s Jack Ham Update Arrives After Scary News

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Penn State News

More Heavy on Penn State News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x