Tennessee Volunteers Suffer Major Injury Blow vs. Texas A&M

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews left Saturday’s game against Texas A&M on crutches after suffering an apparent right knee injury, dealing the Volunteers a concerning setback in the middle of a crucial SEC road game.

Matthews, Tennessee’s leading receiver, was seen with a brace on his knee as he headed toward the locker room. The extent of the injury was not immediately known, but the scene raised concerns for a Vols team trying to stay in the College Football Playoff race.

Mike Matthews Leaves Tennessee Game on Crutches

On3’s Nick Kosko reported that Matthews appeared to injure his right knee during the second quarter against the Aggies.

Matthews had caught two passes for 42 yards before leaving. Tennessee trailed Texas A&M 7-3 when the injury occurred, then added a field goal to make it 7-6 with 6:01 remaining in the half.

The situation looked particularly troubling as Matthews made his way off the field.

“Horrible development for Tennessee and Mike Matthews,” 247Sports’ Ben McKee wrote on X.

“ESPN said it was a right knee injury. Now he’s headed to the locker room on crutches with a brace on his knee and a towel on his head.”

ESPN College Football also posted video of Matthews leaving the field on crutches. Rocky Top Insider reported that his teammates were visibly upset following the injury.

There was no immediate announcement from Tennessee about the specific injury or how long Matthews might be sidelined. The use of crutches and a brace alone does not establish a diagnosis.

Mike Matthews Injury Threatens Tennessee’s Passing Game

Matthews entered Saturday as the Volunteers’ most productive receiver, leading the team with 37 catches for 566 yards and four touchdowns through nine games. He was averaging 15.3 yards per reception and had also scored a rushing touchdown.

His production is well ahead of Tennessee’s next-leading receiver, Braylon Staley, who came into the matchup with 36 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Matthews had been one of the few consistent downfield threats in an offense that has relied heavily on running back DeSean Bishop. The Vols entered the weekend with Bishop having rushed for 1,066 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The junior receiver also led Tennessee with seven catches for 85 yards in its win over Alabama. He caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Faizon Brandon in last week’s 34-6 victory against Kentucky.

Matthews finished the 2025 season with 53 catches for 813 yards and four touchdowns. Before the Texas A&M game, he had 97 career receptions for 1,469 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Tennessee Faces More Injury Concerns Against Texas A&M

The injury comes at a difficult time for coach Josh Heupel’s team. Tennessee entered Saturday at 7-2 overall and 4-2 in SEC play, ranked No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Volunteers were already missing several players against Texas A&M, including wide receiver Joakim Dodson and running back Daune Morris. Morris suffered a broken leg in a car accident, while Dodson was listed among Tennessee’s season-ending injuries.

George MacIntyre has been handling most of Tennessee’s quarterback snaps, with Brandon returning to a limited role after a shoulder injury earlier this season. Losing Matthews would remove the team’s top receiving option as the Vols try to improve their passing attack.

For now, Tennessee is awaiting more information on Matthews after he left the field on crutches in College Station.