If Tennessee wins out to finish the regular season, the Volunteers will be heading to the College Football Playoff.

That makes their current quarterback decision a pivotal one. They take on LSU and the Tigers’ strong pass rush this weekend, and at least publicly, it’s not yet known whether Josh Heupel will give the QB1 job to George MacIntyre or Faizon Brandon.

It’s a tricky call, given MacIntyre’s recent run of starts but also a potential injury concern with him, compared to Brandon’s intriguing running ability.

Tennessee has to put points on the board either way, but Heupel’s choice could go a long way toward determining how easy it is to do that.

Tennessee QB Decision

MacIntyre hurt his right knee against Texas A&M, which is what has raised this question in the first place.

Heupel spoke positively about MacIntyre on Monday.

“With George, he looked good this morning,” Heupel said. “We’ll continue to progress through the course of the week.”

Brandon and MacIntyre have each started five games. The freshman Brandon missed a bit of time with a right shoulder injury, which is part of what allowed MacIntyre to step into the starting role.

After MacIntyre took a painful hit against Texas A&M, Brandon finished the game.

Heupel wasn’t giving anything away when he spoke to reporters earlier this week.

“At the end of the day, whoever is out there has got to go play really good football,” Heupel said.

Tennessee CFP Picture

The Volunteers rank No. 9 heading into this game, and in the 12-team playoff field, they likely can’t afford a slip-up.

They play Vanderbilt in the final week of the regular season, with the Commodores playing a bit better of late around freshman quarterback Jared Curtis.

Tennessee has to get things right against LSU.

“Their mental approach has been that of maturity, which is hard to do because you don’t know when your opportunity is coming,” Heupel said of his QBs. “Both guys have been the (backup) but have continued to prepare and practice in a way that gives them the opportunity to go play the way that they need to when they get their opportunity. You guys have seen that the last couple of weeks.”

MacIntyre has a higher completion percentage but has thrown three interceptions compared to two touchdowns.

Brandon has nine TD passes and just one interception, helped by easier early-season games, but he’s also a better runner.

Tennessee might end up needing both, and it sounds like both will be ready.