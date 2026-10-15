Texas QB Arch Manning Passed in NFL Draft Rankings by Big 12 Rival

Arch Manning no longer sits atop the 2027 NFL Draft class and its quarterback rankings.

At least that’s how The Athletic’s Dane Brugler views things after Manning’s tough game against Oklahoma last weekend.

Manning, with his famous last name and impressive skillset, has long been viewed as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick whenever he decides to enter the NFL Draft.

But he’s also capable of games which had The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel refer to him as having two sides, “Good Arch” and “Bad Arch.”

The bad version showed up in the loss to Oklahoma when costly Manning passes down the stretch cost the Texas Longhorns their spot as the No. 1 team in the country.

And now Brugler has Manning slid down his board behind a conference rival.

New 2027 NFL Draft No. 1 QB

Brugler has pushed Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker into his No. 1 spot among quarterbacks.

Mestemaker is an incredible story. He walked on at North Texas and managed to become a star there. Then he transferred and followed his coach to Oklahoma State.

And now, he might go from a walk-on QB to a top-10 pick.

“The Oklahoma State quarterback was already in the first-round mix over the summer (QB4 and No. 30 on my preseason top 50), but I wanted to see him against better competition after his transfer from North Texas. So far, he looks even better,” Brugler writes. “Mestemaker checks the physical boxes — big and athletic with a strong arm. His skill set is reminiscent of Tyler Shough’s, although Mestemaker isn’t overaged (Shough was 26 at the start of his rookie season) and offers more upside as an NFL starter.”

Whichever team gets Mestemaker will be hoping for more than Tyler Shough, but that’s a decent floor and at least a tantalizing genre of a skillset.

“Though his game has raw elements, there are far more positives,” Brugler writes. “His passes can run hot at times, which disrupts his ball placement, but he also makes keyhole throws with natural accuracy. He will stubbornly fit the ball into tight spots, but quick-expiring windows don’t intimidate him. You want to blitz him? Mestemaker has the toughness to hang in the pocket and deliver. What about drop-eight situations? He is completing 76 percent of his passes against eight coverage defenders, with 13 of his 19 completions in those situations resulting in a first down or touchdown.”

Drew Mestemaker’s Mentality

Brugler also had this to say about Mestemaker’s mentality:

“His arm confidence can backfire at times, but I love the way Mestemaker is wired. No matter the score or situation, he plays with a slow heartbeat and unforced bravado. According to NFL scouts speaking on condition of anonymity because they’re not permitted to publicly discuss prospects, that self-assured mindset and competitive streak extends off the field, as well.”

This isn’t to say Manning can’t beat Mestemaker out to be the top QB taken in this draft, but it’s a strong class. There could be a few others in contention, too.

And right now, Manning hasn’t shown enough to be the unquestioned top dog anymore.