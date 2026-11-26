Steve Sarkisian has heard the Arch Manning transfer rumors, and he is not letting them hang over his locker room during rivalry week.

Before No. 3 Texas heads to College Station to face Texas A&M on Friday, the Longhorns coach gave his two cents on the whole Manning should transfer narrative.

“We tried to remain consistent with that one week at a time because, you know, they’re human. They have phones. They can get on X or any other social media platform,” Sarkisian said, per Anwar Richardson.

Texas’s Sole Focus Lone Star Showdown, Not Arch Manning Rumors

“They turn on ESPN and SportsCenter, and all everybody wants to talk about is the playoff, the draft, what school Arch [Manning] is going to transfer to next year, and all the other [expletive] people want to talk about. We’re just focused on this game, and when we can do that, we’re a much better football team.”

Sarkisian knows just how much rides on their team securing a win against the Aggies on Friday. The Longhorns moved up from No. 5 to No. 3 in Tuesday’s Nov. 24 CFP rankings behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Utah.

Under this year’s format, the top four teams get a first-round bye, which puts Texas in line to skip the Dec. 18–19 campus round and go straight to the quarterfinals. Sarkisian knows that nothing will shut the Manning rumors down as swiftly as securing that first-round bye would.

A loss against the Aggies, however, would mean they have to kiss a first-round bye goodbye.

Texas, Tennessee, and Alabama enter Rivalry Week locked in a three-way tie at 6-2 in SEC play for the right to face No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta.

Dropping to 9-3 (6-3 SEC) takes the Longhorns completely out of the running.

Tennessee (at Vanderbilt) or Alabama (vs. Auburn) would claim the spot instead, denying Texas a chance to play for the league trophy and the automatic first-round bye that comes with winning a Power Four conference.

Texas is Playing for Bragging Rights

And, above everything else, the one thing Sarkisian wants most is sweet bragging rights in a Rivalry Week win.

“It’s bragging rights,” Sarkisian said Monday. “This game divides households. It’s been going on since 18-something, you know? These are the games these guys talk about year-round. We have three of them.

“Ultimately, it’s not about the records. It’s about a game and the game itself. Stats and records and whatnot, it’s about this game and preparation for the game and putting your best foot forward to give yourself the best opportunity to play well, regardless of whether you’re the favorite or the underdog, where the game is, or what the outcome might present for you. It’s about this game. That’s how I’ve approached it historically, and this week is no different.”

That doesn’t mean that the Longhorns are taking the Aggies lightly. Quite the opposite, in fact. Sarkisian is well aware of the type of hostile environment they’ll be stepping into, and even urged the Longhorns fans to show up in numbers that’ll eclipse the home crowd at Kyle Field.

“Obviously, we’re going to Kyle Field Friday night for a great rivalry matchup. It’s a historic matchup in a great venue. We know we’re heading into a hostile environment, and we know Longhorn Nation is going to support us in every way they can. I’m looking forward to seeing the burnt orange in the stands. We also know we’re facing a very dangerous football team.”