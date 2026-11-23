The Texas Longhorns defeated their long-time rivals Arkansas on Saturday in embarrassing blowout fashion.

A 45-3 victory in Austin had the hosts show the visiting Razorbacks just how far apart these two programs are now.

It got worse for Arkansas, though — and things already aren’t looking great for their program.

Not long after the blowout win, Texas also flipped a talented recruit who had been committed to Arkansas to instead commit to the Longhorns.

Texas Flips Arkansas Recruit

Recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports reported on Monday that John Catlin IV has flipped from being committed to Arkansas to now being committed to Texas.

Catlin originally committed to Arkansas in June. He took an official visit to Austin on Saturday and apparently liked what he saw.

He’s a senior cornerback who is listed at 6-feet and 155 pounds.

Catlin plays at Ryan High School in Denton, Texas.

He’s listed as a three-star recruit by all three of Rivals, ESPN and 247 Sports. ESPN and 247 both list him as a top-100 cornerback in this recruiting class.

His offer list also included the likes of Purdue, Iowa State, BYU, Boise State and Texas State.

Clearly, the Longhorns see something in Catlin, because he didn’t have a bunch of powerhouse offers — but Texas wanted him, and now they’ve got him.

It’s just adding insult to injury for Arkansas after their tough loss on Saturday to now lose Catlin to the Longhorns, too.

John Catlin IV’s Older Brother Played at Texas

Catlin is the younger brother of Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Sanders was a tight end at Texas from 2021-23 and went on to be a fourth-round draft pick by the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

This flip was seen coming by Arkansas reporter Otis Kirk, who mentioned a “very high” level of concern on Sunday.

Catlin validated that with his flip on Monday. It’s not a great time to be the Razorbacks.