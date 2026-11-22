NFL teams searching for a quarterback should be willing to spend the first overall pick on Arch Manning, according to Skip Bayless.

Even with the flaws Bayless sees in the Texas Longhorns quarterback’s game.

The longtime commentator made his case on X on Nov. 21. He acknowledged Manning’s uneven play and questioned how he handles adversity. Still, Bayless believes his talent makes passing on him too great a risk.

“If I needed a QB and had the first pick, I’d close one eye and take Arch, just on potential and bloodline,” Bayless wrote.

Skip Bayless Backs Arch Manning Despite Turnover Concerns

Bayless surfaced an assessment of the problems he would accept with that choice.

“Yes, he can be scary inconsistent, overemotional and thin-skinned. Way too many INTs,” he wrote.

Those descriptions reflect Bayless’ judgment. His endorsement came with reservations about both Manning’s decisions and his response when things go wrong.

The strongest part of his argument rested on what he has watched Manning do with his arm and legs.

“But I’ve also seen so many throws & runs that would make me afraid not to take him,” Bayless added.

That’s a big-time bet for a team holding the top pick. Bayless would accept the mistakes because he believes Manning’s best plays point toward a better NFL quarterback.

His proposal also carries two conditions. Manning would have to enter the draft, and the team choosing first would need a passer.

Manning Delivers Clean Performance in Texas Win

Manning supplied fresh evidence for that debate against Arkansas on Nov. 21.

According to Texas’ official game recap, he completed 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards in a 45-3 victory. He threw two touchdown passes, ran for another score and finished without an interception.

The Longhorns improved to 9-2. Manning moved to 13-1 as a starter at home and recorded his 16th career game with multiple touchdown passes.

His opening drive ended with a 3-yard touchdown run. He has scored on the ground in four of Texas’ past five games.

That clean outing followed a much harder night at LSU.

Manning threw three interceptions in Texas’ 22-21 win on Nov. 14. But the school’s recap detailed his late recovery: He completed six of eight passes for 51 yards on the winning drive.

His 4-yard touchdown pass with three seconds left erased the deficit.

Manning also became one of five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Nov. 20. Texas credited him with nine career wins as a starter against ranked opponents.

Before the Arkansas matchup, Manning had completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,198 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had five games with multiple scoring throws, according to the school’s announcement.

The interceptions give evaluators reason to hesitate.

But at the end of the day, the late drives and efficient finish help explain why Bayless would make the pick.