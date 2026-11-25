The Texas Longhorns are still chasing a national title, and so any key Arch Manning decisions will have to wait.

But that doesn’t mean the NFL and college football worlds aren’t both watching and wondering what the nephew of Peyton and Eli is going to do next.

Some have floated the idea that at the end of this season, Arch could transfer to a new college program.

There will be others who still think he should go to the NFL.

Arch could simply remain at Texas and keep using his college eligibility with the Longhorns.

It’s a big choice, and one that will have impacts across the board.

Impact on Texas

In a new article published on Wednesday by The Athletic’s Antonio Morales, the writer points out that Manning’s decision could require Texas to then jump into the transfer portal.

“Manning would probably be best suited by another year in college, but will he test the NFL waters instead?” Morales writes. “He’s 25th in those aforementioned draft rankings. If he departs, Texas has a pretty big hole to fill.”

A Manning departure wouldn’t necessarily come at a great time for the Longhorns. The portal is expected to be short on quality QBs even though a lot of teams will be looking for a new quarterback. High demand, short supply wouldn’t be ideal in Austin.

Arch Manning Impact

Of course, the biggest thing Arch will want to get right once this season is over is the best path for himself.

If he ends up in the right NFL organization — which he can’t fully control — Arch could likely develop nicely at the next level.

If he stays in college, Arch could focus next season on cleaning up some of his inconsistencies and flaws, whether that’s at Texas or in a new collegiate home.

For a while when Arch was rising through high school and college, it was expected to be no doubt that he’d head to the NFL as soon as he could.

That hasn’t been how it has played out. Now, one of the most multi-level, consequential decisions in football will come at the end of this college football season when Arch Manning decides what he’s going to do next.