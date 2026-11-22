The Texas Longhorns had a well-known face on the sideline before their final home game of the regular season.

James Talarico, the state’s newly elected U.S. senator and a University of Texas alumnus, came to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

He did more than watch warmups.

Talarico fired Smokey the Cannon, spoke with cheerleaders and took photos with fans before the Longhorns’ 45-3 win on Nov. 21. His girlfriend, Brianna Menard, joined him on the field.

It was his first Texas football game at the stadium this season, according to a spokesperson who spoke with Michael Shapiro of the Austin American-Statesman. The spokesperson said Talarico had watched every Longhorns game on television.

James Talarico Fires Smokey the Cannon at Texas Game

Talarico made his way onto the field before kickoff. Photos published with Shapiro’s report show him in a burnt orange shirt near the sideline. He and Menard greeted cheerleaders, then he got a turn with one of the school’s best-known game-day fixtures.

Texas Athletics says Smokey the Cannon sits in the southeast corner of the stadium and fires after Texas scores and during breaks between quarters. The Texas Cowboys, a student service organization, operate it. The tradition dates to a cannon built at the university in 1953.

This time, Talarico got to fire it before the game. His message through a spokesperson was short: “Hook ’em horns.”

The visit had a personal connection.

Talarico earned a degree from the University of Texas at Austin before becoming a public school teacher and winning a seat in the Texas House in 2018. He defeated Ken Paxton in the Nov. 3 U.S. Senate election, as the American-Statesman reported.

Shapiro also noted that Talarico had attended a Texas home game in 2025. Saturday was his first visit to the stadium for a Longhorns game since winning the Senate race.

Texas Beats Arkansas in Final Home Game

The Longhorns gave the crowd plenty to celebrate once play began. Texas, No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, beat Arkansas 45-3, per the team’s official schedule, finishing its home slate with a fifth straight win. Texas improved to 9-2.

Quarterback Arch Manning led the early charge. He ran for the game’s first touchdown, a 3-yard score, and threw two more before halftime. Texas took a 31-3 lead into the break. Manning finished with 287 passing yards on 21 completions in 25 attempts, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The Longhorns scored on five of their first six offensive possessions. Their defense kept Arkansas out of the end zone, leaving the Razorbacks with a single field goal. Texas closed the afternoon with 45 points, its largest winning margin against an SEC opponent this season.

Next comes the regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Friday, Nov. 27.