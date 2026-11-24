The biggest question of the 2027 NFL Draft isn’t who is on the board. It’s who isn’t.

For weeks, the league has been waiting to see if Texas quarterback Arch Manning decides to stay in Austin or put his name in the hat.

However, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Ryan Wilson took anonymous NFL sources’ take on it, and all agree on the same thing.

NFL College Scouting Director Says Arch Manning Should Stay With Texas

“I think he’d do himself a favor by going back to school, just because there’s not really consistent games back-to-back-to-back,” the college scouting director for an NFL team told CBS Sports. “You see the flashes. You see the fourth quarter against Ohio State. You see against LSU. There’s a lot of ‘wow,’ but there’s also a lot of meh with him. You just want to see the consistency.

“It’s almost unfair to the kid because if his last name was Johnson or Jacobs or some generic last name, he wouldn’t have the undue pressure and the eye of everybody every Saturday. But yeah, I would love to see just more consistency to his game with, like, accuracy, pocket play, all the things and necessities to become like a Day 1 legit starting quarterback.”

NFL scouts are advising Manning to stay in college and use up his eligibility. Hard to blame them when Manning went from being the No. 1 overall pick to not at all being a first-rounder in ESPN’s Jordan Reid’s latest mock draft.

Wilson and Zenitz point out the sole reason for that being Manning’s inconsistencies this season.

“For every stretch when Manning looks like the best parts of Peyton and Eli, there’s another where he appears hopelessly out of his element. He’ll lock onto his first read, completely miss a wide-open receiver or abandon a clean pocket for reasons that aren’t always clear.”

Manning would be far better off ironing out those inconsistencies in Austin than riding an NFL bench before he is ready for Sunday Night pressure. Giving himself one more year to clean up the uneven stretches that popped up this season will only make his eventual pro debut go smoother.

Arch Manning Still ‘About a Year Away’

Or in the scouting director’s words, “he’s a year away.”

“I think he’s a year away, so I think you would be overdrafting him (if you took him in the first round) in my opinion,” the NFL source said.

From the NFL Draft side of things, Zenits and Wilson believe that Manning’s 2028 draft stock would be much better than his draft stock now.

“Here’s the other part of this: If Manning enters the draft, he’ll be competing with quarterbacks who’ve shown improvement in areas where he continues to struggle. Darian Mensah has become a much more efficient decision-maker. CJ Carr has done a terrific job avoiding sacks and protecting the football. And if Manning had made the progress we’ve seen from Drew Mestemaker this fall, he’d unquestionably be QB1,” Wilson and Zenitz write.

“After two years of tape, NFL teams are more cautious than cautiously optimistic. Meanwhile, Manning continues to make many of the same mistakes we saw a season ago. But how often do those traits translate into face-of-the-franchise quarterback play in the NFL? Manning might be ready to leave Texas, but there’s a difference between being ready to enter the NFL Draft and being ready to succeed in the NFL.”