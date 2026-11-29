The regular season didn’t end how the UCF Knights or head coach Scott Frost would have liked. They went on the road to a Colorado Buffaloes team that knew it wouldn’t be able to get bowl eligible, and they were blown out to the tune of a 47-28 loss. It wasn’t that close.

There were plenty of issues throughout the game, but one of the biggest seemed to be along the line of scrimmage. UCF got bullied. The Knights ended up allowing 3 sacks and rushing for just 110 yards. Meanwhile, Colorado had 306 rushing yards and didn’t allow a single sack during the game.

UCF had other issues. They were just 2 for 11 on third downs. They had 2 interceptions. The Knights had just 20 minutes and 46 seconds of possession. Still, it was losing at the line of scrimmage that set the tone for the entire game.

UCF Knights HC Scott Frost Shared a Major Roster Building Concern

After the loss to Colorado, Scott Frost was questioned about the roster construction. In particular, how he plans on addressing the UCF offensive line, which has become an issue for two seasons now in Orlando.

“I’ll worry about the portal and building the roster for next year. We’ve got a lot of guys who have poured a lot of effort into this season. I think we’ve made a lot of progress, despite the result today,” Frost said.

“One thing I will say is we need to continue to get bigger. We’re always going to have speed at UCF. I thought their two offensive tackles were enormous. I didn’t know they were that big, seeing them down there. I’m going to try to say this the right way. With what we have to pour into roster building, sometimes you’ve got to take really good players that might have a flaw here or there.”

It’s that final sentence that becomes a concern for UCF. They don’t have enough to pour into the roster, or spend on it, to get players who are without some flaw. Those flaws, which include a lack of size for the Big 12, can make them liable in the trenches.

“With some of our guys, we’re not the biggest team in the league. I think the matchups that have been tough for us are teams that have enough speed to run with us or match us speed-wise and are bigger than us. That kind of takes away what we’re good at on offense, and we can’t push a different button and be consistent,” Frost said.

How Much is UCF Spending On Its Roster?

Earlier this year, The Athletic dove into roster budgets around college football. The numbers aren’t perfect, but they estimate that UCF is spending between $15 and $20 million on the roster. That’s in the bottom half of what they estimate teams are spending in the Big 12. It’s also a long way from Texas Tech‘s $38 to $42 million estimate at the top.

Still, UCF is estimated to be spending around the same amount as teams like Arizona and Houston, both of whom are poised to finish the season ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25. So, Frost does need to do better with the budget he has in place.

How teams spend is almost as important as what they spend. UCF has several young skill players they’ll need to pay to retain this offseason. Then, they’ll need to find a way to invest what’s left in a blend of transfers and high school recruiting.

When a team has a problem like the offensive line, the Transfer Portal can seem like an easy fix. However, with five spots, not counting depth, to fill there, it’s incredibly easy to make a mistake and go through a season with holes along that unit.