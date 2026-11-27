Going into the final week of the regular season, the UCF Knights are already bowl eligible. So, when they go on the road to the Colorado Buffaloes, they’re going to be playing for a winning record this season.

Up against a Colorado team with a 4-7 record and rumors swirling around the future for head coach Deion Sanders, it seems like UCF should be in a good spot. However, they’ve struggled on the road in recent seasons, and the environment in Colorado should be cold and at elevation.

Colorado has also been playing teams tough. They’ve won two out of four, including against a Houston team that UCF lost to. So, the Knights need to stay focused to wrap up the season.

UCF Knights HC Scott Frost Shared a Warning Ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes Matchup

One major issue for UCF this season has been along the offensive line. That may not jibe well with Colorado’s approach on defense, where Scott Frost expects Colorado to blitz heavily and try to disrupt the Knights on offense.

“They’re athletic and aggressive on defense,” Frost said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a ton of blitz from them. They don’t have much to lose as far as that goes, so it’s kind of their MO to be aggressive anyway.”

On the other side of the ball, UCF needs to be ready to stop the explosive plays from Colorado. Otherwise, they could find themselves with their back against the wall quickly. In particular, because of the team speed that Colorado has.

“They’ve created a lot of big plays offensively the last three or four weeks,” Frost said. “They’ve had long runs, long passes, so we’ve got to try to prevent the big play.”

One thing that Frost doesn’t expect to have an issue with is the elevation. He’s coached in Colorado multiple times, both while at Nebraska and at Oregon. He’s also played there, back when he was the quarterback at Nebraska.

“You go out for warm-ups, and you kind of notice it in warm-ups, like, ‘Oh, man, the air’s a little thinner up here,’” Frost said. “Then once you get in the game, I’ve never noticed it one time.”

Vegas Betting Line on UCF vs. Colorado

It’s notable that UCF is actually entering Saturday’s game as the underdog. Per DraftKings, the Knights are sitting at +2.5 with +105 on the moneyline. In other words, there’s an expectation that something goes wrong.

Frost knows that there is a chance that Colorado gets the upper hand on UCF in this game. However, it’s his job to make sure that the Knights don’t allow that to happen.

“My job as head coach is to make sure that they don’t play more physical than us, that they don’t have more energy and juice than we do,” Frost said.

“If we play hard and don’t let them play harder than us, we’re going to have a good chance.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. EST on Saturday. Shortly after that, UCF can expect to find out what bowl game the Knights will play in.