The UCF Knights dealt with a disaster to wrap up the regular season. On the road against the Colorado Buffaloes, UCF got blown out 47-28.

If there was a silver lining for UCF head coach Scott Frost, it’s that the blowout allowed him to get some live reps for the backup quarterbacks. They represent the future for the Knights, with Alonza Barnett out of eligibility moving forward, and the expectation is that UCF is going to go with one of them next season.

“We thought the game was kind of out of hand,” Scott Frost said. “We wanted to keep Alonza healthy, and Rocco and Lights (Keyone Jenkins) both deserve to play. They’ve both done some really good things. So we decided to roll the rest of the game with a combination of those two, and we tried to make it 50-50. It was Rocco because Lights has played more football than Rocco, and the play we wanted to call on first down was something that we thought Rocco would be good at. I thought both kids came in and played like I would expect them to play.”

Both Keyone Jenkins and Rocco Marriott got some playing time in garbage time for UCF on Saturday. That’s when the Knights would do the vast majority of their scoring. Jenkins threw for 56 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 28 yards. Marriott, meanwhile, had 33 passing yards and 1 passing touchdown. He also rushed for a team-high 72 yards with another touchdown on the ground.

UCF Knights HC Scott Frost on the QB Position, Rocco Marriott

It is, perhaps, unsurprising that Scott Frost was asked about the future of the quarterback position following the game. It’s also unsurprising that he did his best to be vague about his plans there.

“I don’t want to get into that too much,” Frost said. “I owe it to the guys on the team to make sure that we fly home, enjoy each other’s company and are proud of the season we’ve had, even though this game went bad and we’d like to have a couple more wins.”

When Alonza Barnett went down this season and had to miss time, UCF turned to Keyone Jenkins at quarterback. He ended up completing 67.9% of his passes for 1,237 yards and 12 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. He also rushed for 89 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Jenkins had previously been a three-year starter at FIU before transferring to UCF. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

For his part, Marriott is the highest-rated quarterback recruit in UCF program history who is now wrapping up his first college season. He had a .9020 composite ranking by 247 Sports. That was good enough to make him the 23rd-ranked quarterback in that recruiting cycle. Rivals, meanwhile, had Marriott as a four-star recruit and the 20th-ranked quarterback in the country.

In very limited playing time this season, Marriott completed 50% of his passes for 33 yards and 1 touchdown. He also rushed for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“I’m still proud of the effort these guys gave and the steps in the right direction,” Frost said. “But I’m really excited about Rocco and the Lights’ future.”

UCF Has Had Special Formations for Marriott

The majority of the playing time that Rocco Marriott has had this season has been in blowouts. However, UCF did want to get him on the field more often, particularly as the season went on. So, they ran him in short-yardage formations.

Those formations got Frost and the staff some criticism. UCF never threw out of them, and they became predictable to defend. Still, the Knights wanted to get him the ball.

No, Rocco is a really good player. We’re excited about him and his future, and it’s great to get him on the field,” Frost said recently.

“There’s other teams in the league. We played a team the week before that motions their quarterback out of the backfield. I think everybody knows they’re going to run there, too. There’s definitely got to be a threat of other things anytime you do stuff like that, and we’ll make sure that happens.”

How UCF uses Marriott in its bowl game and moving forward remains to be seen. However, it’s clear that the staff is high on the young signal caller.