USC Facing Major Fine For What Happened After Team Upset No. 2 Ohio State

USC head coach Lincoln Riley went from on the hot seat to the biggest win of his coaching tenure in the span of a week — and the Trojans faithful made sure everyone knew it.

Seven days after an embarrassing 27-7 loss at Wisconsin, USC stunned No. 2 Ohio State 30-18 on Halloween night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

As soon as the clock hit all zeros, thousands of fans poured onto the rain-soaked field and tore down the goalposts, according to USA Today’s Austin Curtright.

However, that celebration could end up costing USC.

Will the Big Ten Fine USC for Storming the Field?

Unlike the SEC, ACC and Big 12, the Big Ten doesn’t have a set fine schedule for field storming.

Instead, it handles those situations under its game-management policy, which requires the home school to protect the visiting team and officials from the moment they arrive until they leave.

“We have a game-management policy in place that host institutions must provide adequate security and protection for the visiting team and officials immediately upon arrival on campus continuing through their departure,” the Big Ten told USA Today earlier this season. “If that policy is violated, there are levels of punishment including a discretionary fine.”

The conference has laid out how that process works before.

A first offense draws a private reprimand, a second brings a public reprimand and a third gives the Big Ten the option to fine the school and add more penalties.

USC knows that firsthand. Minnesota fans stormed the field after the Golden Gophers’ 24-17 upset of the No. 11 Trojans in 2024, and the Big Ten didn’t fine Minnesota. If the Big Ten does decide to punish USC, USA Today reported the ruling likely wouldn’t come until Sunday.

Lincoln Riley’s Tunnel Blowup Doesn’t Help USC’s Case

The bigger problem for USC might be what happened near the tunnel.

With fans flooding the field, Riley was caught on video yelling at Ohio State staffers as he approached a security checkpoint with his family. Several Buckeyes staffers were allowed through ahead of him, which seemingly set him off.

“Are you kidding me? F*** you!” Riley shouted. “That’s bulls***.”

One Ohio State staffer appeared to try to calm things down, but Riley kept walking with his family and didn’t engage any further.

That’s the type of chaos the Big Ten’s policy is meant to prevent. Look no further than 2022, when the conference publicly reprimanded Michigan for failing to protect players and staff after the Michigan State tunnel fight.

After the game, Riley read a prepared statement saying his program is built on “internal joy, not external applause.”

“This program’s built on internal joy, not external applause,” Riley said. “This win’s for all the staff members, the players, the leaders, admin, all the people within the walls. I said before this game that I’m the right person for this job, and as long as all those people know that, that’s all I care about.

“I appreciate being a part of this university and all it does, I appreciate our kids and our staff, and I’m going to continue to fight on because that’s what being a Trojan is all about.”