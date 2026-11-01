USC’s Lincoln Riley Goes Viral for What Happened After Upsetting Ohio State

If any head coach needed a big-time win, USC’s Lincoln Riley was certainly near the top of that list. He got it done on Saturday night.

USC hosted the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Southern California and, in a wet and rainy atmosphere, defeated them 30-18. The Buckeyes were starting true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey, as usual starter Julian Sayin remains sidelined indefinitely with an elbow injury.

The Trojans’ defense was as good as it gets in the red zone, holding Ohio State to four field goals and just one late touchdown.

Meanwhile, USC’s offense came up with big plays whenever it needed them, led by star quarterback Jayden Maiava. That ultimately proved to be the difference, as the Trojans simply made fewer mistakes and executed at a much higher level than the Buckeyes.

Riley Goes Viral After Win

Attention turned to a postgame moment involving Riley after the win as he was trying to walk into the tunnel with his family.

As Riley attempted to get into the tunnel, Ohio State players and coaches were also making their way inside. Riley exchanged words with some of the Buckeyes coaches and could be heard saying “expletive you” to one coach before making a visibly disgruntled face.

Via On3: “USC’s Lincoln Riley exchanges words with Ohio State coaching staff postgame.”

Check it out:

The video quickly surfaced across Instagram and X and has already surpassed hundreds of thousands of views just hours after the game concluded.

College Football Fans React on Social Media

“Maybe get the hell out of the tunnel and head back to your locker room? Problem solved,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “That’s what we want to see coach!”

Another person wrote, “Guy wins a big game for the first time in his career and doesn’t know how to act lmao.”

“Wow, what a great example for his children,” another fan shared.

One more person commented, “I’d say Lincoln Riley should act like he’s been here before, but he can’t.”