WVU’s Rich Rodriguez Defends Embattled Coaches: “These Guys Know Ball, But…”

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has experienced plenty of frustrating moments throughout his coaching career. However, following Saturday’s 52-31 home loss to Arizona, the veteran coach admitted that what he is currently witnessing from the Mountaineers’ defense ranks among the most aggravating experiences of his career.

That is a significant admission from someone who has spent decades coaching college football, particularly considering Rodriguez’s familiarity with rebuilding programs and navigating difficult seasons. But after six games, he is no longer interested in hearing explanations about unfamiliar personnel or players still learning the system.

West Virginia’s defense has now surrendered 138 points across three consecutive losses to Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Arizona. The Mountaineers have struggled to get stops, leaving their offense fighting an increasingly difficult battle each week.

“These guys know ball, but there’s a, and I don’t want to excuse, it’s not an excuse to say, ‘Well, we’re still learning who our guys are,'” Rodriguez said. “No, we’ve played six games. We’ve had most of them here since the spring. We know who our guys are.”

WVU’s Rich Rodriguez Refuses to Accept More Defensive Excuses

Perhaps the most revealing part of Rodriguez’s comments came when he explained just how deeply the defensive performances have frustrated him.

“We can’t use that as an excuse. We need to play better. We gotta put them in position to play better, and then work really hard and play better football,” Rodriguez said. “Just play better football. There’s a lot to that, but it’s not my first rodeo. But it is as frustrated as I’ve ever been as a head coach with one side of the ball.”

That final admission should resonate throughout Morgantown. Rodriguez has coached long enough to understand that defensive improvement requires more than motivational speeches or minor adjustments. His comments also suggest he recognizes the responsibility coaches carry in putting their players in positions to succeed.

There is something particularly concerning about a head coach openly admitting he has rarely experienced this level of frustration with an entire unit. The Mountaineers have already attempted changes, including moving defensive coordinator Zac Alley to the press box against Arizona. Unfortunately, the results have yet to reflect meaningful improvement.

Rodriguez emphasized that the coaching staff needs progress immediately and intends to return to work without wasting time. That urgency is encouraging, but West Virginia fans have reached a point where promises of improvement are no longer enough.

Six games into the season, the Mountaineers know their personnel, understand their weaknesses and have experienced the consequences of failing to correct them. Rodriguez is right to eliminate excuses. Now comes the considerably harder part: producing a defense that finally gives West Virginia a chance to win.