WVU Football Makes Definitive Decision on Zac Alley’s Play-Calling Future

West Virginia football fans hoping for a major change to the Mountaineers’ defensive play-calling responsibilities might not like what they just heard. Despite another disastrous performance against Arizona, WVU has no immediate plans to replace defensive coordinator Zac Alley as the team’s defensive play-caller.

Following Saturday’s 52-31 home loss, head coach Rich Rodriguez faced questions about the direction of a defense that has struggled to give West Virginia any meaningful chance of winning games. With the Mountaineers surrendering 138 points over their last three contests, frustration surrounding the coaching staff has understandably intensified.

One reporter asked Rodriguez directly whether there was any possibility of changing who calls the defensive plays. His answer was immediate.

“No,” Rodriguez said. “Who? I don’t … who are you going to? Fair question, but not at this point. Is that fair? OK.”

WVU Football Faces Difficult Reality With Zac Alley

The exchange quickly became somewhat humorous when the reporter explained that he was simply asking the question. Rodriguez then wanted to know whether his response was fair, prompting the reporter to agree that it was. However, underneath that lighthearted interaction was a much more concerning reality for West Virginia.

Rodriguez appears to understand that his options for dramatically changing the defense are limited, at least when it comes to the personnel currently responsible for calling plays.

That does not necessarily mean Alley has earned unlimited patience or that the coaching staff is satisfied with his performance. It means Rodriguez does not currently see another option he believes would improve the situation. And that might be the most troubling part of this entire situation for Mountaineer fans.

West Virginia already attempted a noticeable adjustment against Arizona by moving Alley from the sideline to the press box. The hope was that a different vantage point could help the defense identify problems and make more effective adjustments. Instead, Arizona scored 52 points, leaving the Mountaineers searching for answers once again.

The reality is that changing defensive coordinators or play-callers in the middle of a season is not always as simple as handing someone else a headset. Whoever assumes those responsibilities must understand the scheme, personnel and adjustments required to operate the defense.

Still, WVU fans have every reason to question whether continuing with the same approach will produce different results. Rodriguez has made it clear that the coaching staff must improve immediately, and he has acknowledged that difficult conversations are coming.

For now, though, one thing appears settled. Zac Alley will remain responsible for calling West Virginia’s defense, and the pressure to finally produce results is only getting heavier.