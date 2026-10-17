WVU’s Rich Rodriguez Makes Frustrating Admission Despite Cincinnati Victory: “It’s hard winning”

The West Virginia Mountaineers finally found a way to win against Cincinnati on Saturday, but head coach Rich Rodriguez wasn’t about to pretend everything was suddenly fixed.

Despite escaping with a much-needed victory, Rodriguez delivered a brutally realistic assessment of where his football program stands. His comments revealed a coach who was relieved to win but still deeply frustrated by the problems holding his team back.

West Virginia’s defense surrendered 622 total yards against the Bearcats, a concerning number even in victory. While the Mountaineers managed to survive Saturday’s offensive fireworks, Rodriguez understands that relying on those types of performances isn’t a sustainable formula.

His postgame remarks made that abundantly clear.

Rich Rodriguez Admits WVU Still Has Major Problems

“It’s hard. It’s hard winning,” Rodriguez said. “It’s very frustrating to know that we have some pieces in place, but we also have a lot of work to do, obviously, to clean up if we want to win any games going forward.”

That admission should grab the attention of every West Virginia football fan. Rodriguez wasn’t simply discussing the difficulty of beating Cincinnati. He was acknowledging that his team remains far from where it needs to be, even after finally delivering a victory.

The phrase “some pieces in place” was particularly revealing. It suggests Rodriguez sees legitimate talent within his program, but the Mountaineers haven’t consistently translated that potential into complete performances.

Saturday provided another example of that disconnect. West Virginia showed enough resilience and offensive production to overcome Cincinnati, yet its defensive struggles nearly prevented the Mountaineers from enjoying the result. For Rodriguez, those shortcomings remain impossible to ignore.

WVU’s Cincinnati Win Exposes a Bigger Concern

There’s certainly value in celebrating a victory, especially considering the frustration surrounding West Virginia’s recent performances. However, Rodriguez’s comments suggest the Mountaineers cannot afford to mistake one successful result for meaningful progress across the entire roster.

Giving up 622 yards against Cincinnati is the kind of defensive performance that could easily produce a different outcome against another opponent.

That’s what makes Rodriguez’s warning so significant. He understands that West Virginia has enough talent to compete, but the margin for error remains dangerously thin when fundamental problems continue appearing.

The Mountaineers must find ways to improve defensively, eliminate costly mistakes and establish greater consistency throughout games. Otherwise, Saturday’s thrilling victory could become an exception rather than the beginning of a turnaround.

Still, Rodriguez deserves credit for refusing to sugarcoat the situation. Some coaches might have used a dramatic victory to emphasize only the positives. Rodriguez instead acknowledged the relief of winning while making it clear that substantial work remains.

For West Virginia fans, that’s both encouraging and concerning. The Mountaineers finally have something to celebrate. But if Rodriguez’s assessment is any indication, nobody inside the program should mistake Saturday’s result for proof that its biggest problems have disappeared.