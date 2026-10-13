WVU’s Rich Rodriguez Reveals Big Change Coming to Mountaineers’ Spending Priorities

West Virginia football head coach Rich Rodriguez understands that something needs to change within the Mountaineers’ struggling defense. However, his latest comments suggest the program’s future approach could involve more than simply making adjustments on the field.

During his Monday radio show, Rodriguez addressed a growing perception surrounding how WVU has distributed its financial resources between offense and defense. His response challenged the idea that the Mountaineers have been investing significantly more money into offensive personnel.

More importantly, Rodriguez indicated that West Virginia’s spending priorities could look considerably different moving forward, particularly when it comes to building a more competitive defense.

According to WVU insider Keenan Cummings of On3, Rodriguez pushed back against the belief that offensive spending has substantially outweighed defensive investments.

“Rodriguez said it’s fiction that the money spent on offense was significantly higher than on defense,” Cummings summarized Monday. “It was almost identical. Going forward it will probably lean more defensively than offensively.”

Rich Rodriguez Signals Potential Shift in WVU Football’s Financial Strategy

For Mountaineers fans frustrated by the defense’s performance, those comments should immediately grab their attention.

West Virginia’s defensive struggles have become one of the program’s biggest concerns, with opponents repeatedly finding ways to move the football and put pressure on the Mountaineers’ offense.

Naturally, those struggles have raised questions about whether the program has allocated enough resources toward acquiring defensive talent.

Rodriguez’s explanation offers an interesting perspective. If spending between the two sides of the football has been nearly identical, the problem cannot simply be explained by assuming West Virginia neglected its defense financially.

That doesn’t eliminate questions about recruiting evaluations, player development, coaching or how effectively those resources have been used. In fact, it makes those questions even more important. The most encouraging part of Rodriguez’s comments might be his willingness to consider directing additional resources toward the defensive side moving forward.

College football programs face difficult decisions when distributing money across their rosters, especially with player compensation becoming an increasingly important part of roster construction.

For West Virginia, prioritizing defense could help address an obvious weakness while giving the coaching staff additional opportunities to pursue impact players. Still, spending more money doesn’t automatically guarantee better results. The Mountaineers must identify the right players, develop their talent and establish a defensive identity capable of competing in the Big 12.

Rodriguez has made it clear that he believes West Virginia can build a winning program, but achieving that goal will require difficult decisions.

His latest remarks suggest one of those decisions could involve changing where the Mountaineers invest their money. For WVU fans demanding defensive improvement, that’s a development worth watching closely.