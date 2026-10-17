WVU’s Rich Rodriguez Feared Another Collapse Against Cincinnati: “Against All Odds”

The West Virginia Mountaineers finally gave head coach Rich Rodriguez something to celebrate Saturday against Cincinnati. However, judging by his postgame comments, Rodriguez was beginning to wonder whether another heartbreaking defeat was inevitable.

WVU entered the matchup desperately needing a victory following several frustrating weeks. The Mountaineers had struggled to finish games, and the pressure continued building as their disappointing stretch dragged on.

Saturday appeared headed toward another painful conclusion before West Virginia found a way to escape with a dramatic victory. Afterward, Rodriguez delivered an emotional assessment of just how much the result meant to him and his football program.

Rich Rodriguez Makes Emotional Admission After WVU Victory

Rodriguez didn’t attempt to hide the frustration he had experienced over the previous several weeks. In fact, the veteran head coach admitted that the difficult stretch had taken a considerable toll on him.

“I told the sideline reporter I think I’ve been physically ill for three and a half weeks, but no, it’s really been three and a half weeks and three and a half quarters,” Rodriguez said. “Just tickled to death to sneak one out of there. It looked against all odds, it looked like. We’re going to really enjoy this win.”

Those comments reveal just how close Rodriguez believed his team was to experiencing another disappointing result.

The Mountaineers had already endured a difficult stretch, and Saturday’s matchup threatened to follow a familiar pattern. Instead, West Virginia finally found a way to overcome adversity and finish on the winning side.

Rodriguez’s reference to three and a half quarters was particularly telling. Even deep into Saturday’s contest, the head coach apparently wasn’t convinced his team would find a way to escape.

For a program searching for momentum, that made the eventual victory even more meaningful.

WVU Finally Gives Rich Rodriguez a Reason to Celebrate

West Virginia’s victory over Cincinnati won’t erase the disappointment of the previous several weeks. The Mountaineers still have plenty of issues to address, particularly when it comes to playing consistently for four quarters.

However, Saturday offered something the program desperately needed: proof that it could overcome adversity and finish a close game.

Rodriguez’s emotional response also provided an interesting glimpse into the pressure surrounding WVU’s difficult stretch.

The veteran coach has repeatedly emphasized the importance of building a competitive program, but the process has been anything but easy. His comments suggest that the frustration wasn’t limited to the players or fan base. Rodriguez was experiencing it alongside them.

That’s what makes Saturday’s result significant beyond the final scoreboard. For weeks, West Virginia fans have watched their team struggle to deliver the victories they desperately wanted. Against Cincinnati, the Mountaineers finally gave those supporters a reason to celebrate.

Rodriguez wasn’t pretending everything had suddenly been fixed. The defense still gave up 622 total yards of offense on Saturday to the Bearcats. His relief reflected how difficult the journey had become. And after three and a half weeks of frustration, followed by three and a half quarters of uncertainty, the WVU head coach finally had an opportunity to enjoy the moment.

Sometimes, one victory doesn’t solve every problem. But for Rodriguez and the Mountaineers, this one clearly meant a little more.