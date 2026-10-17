West Virginia Football Under Fire After Disturbing Incident With Injured Cincinnati Player

West Virginia football found itself at the center of an unfortunate viral moment during Saturday’s matchup against Cincinnati. However, the incident had nothing to do with a controversial penalty, questionable coaching decision or anything that happened during a live play.

Instead, a West Virginia staff member appeared to accidentally back an injury cart into a wall while transporting injured Cincinnati defensive lineman Josh Hough. The concerning moment was captured during the television broadcast and quickly attracted attention on social media.

A West Virginia trainer backed into a wall with an injured Cincinnati player on the cart https://t.co/d7nt6fsdPW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2026

Hough had already suffered a lower-body injury and needed assistance leaving the field. Unfortunately, what should have been a routine trip for medical attention turned into another frightening situation for the Bearcats defender.

West Virginia Football Staff Member’s Cart Incident Goes Viral

TNT sideline reporter Jared Greenberg provided additional context during the broadcast, explaining that Hough previously played running back at Syracuse before transitioning to defensive line.

Greenberg also described the concerning scene as the injured player was being transported away from the field.

“His left shoe and sock off. He got carted, and guys, while he got carted off, it appears the cart backed him into the wall, which may have potentially caused him more pain,” Greenberg reported.

The footage immediately raised questions about player safety and the responsibility of medical personnel when transporting injured athletes.

One social media user expressed concern about the potentially dangerous situation.

“That’s a scary situation. When a player is injured, the priority should be their safety and proper medical attention. Hopefully, the player is okay.”

Another viewer offered a much harsher assessment of the mistake.

“You have one freaking job, man !”

While the incident appeared alarming, there was no immediate confirmation that the collision caused Hough additional injury.

Cincinnati’s Josh Hough Suffers Injury Against West Virginia

The unfortunate moment added to an already difficult afternoon for Hough, who was unable to continue playing after suffering his original injury. Cincinnati subsequently ruled the defensive lineman out for the remainder of the contest with a lower-body injury.

The situation also highlighted an important issue surrounding player safety. When athletes suffer injuries serious enough to require a cart, proper transportation becomes essential to preventing further complications.

For West Virginia, the incident generated unwanted attention during an important Big 12 matchup. However, the priority remained the health of the injured Cincinnati defender.

Although accidents can happen, the viral footage understandably prompted criticism from viewers concerned about Hough’s condition. Ultimately, the hope is that the collision did not worsen his injury and that Hough can make a full recovery.