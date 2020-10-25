Waiver Wire Week 8: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

Week 8’s fantasy football waiver wire is dominated by injury replacement running backs. The always-reliant Giovani Bernard stepped in and stepped up in place of an injured Joe Mixon in Week 7, giving high-end RB1 production. The same could be said about Packers’ Jamaal Williams, who joined Bernard as a 20-plus scorer in place of Aaron Jones.

Oh and if that wasn’t enough potentially high-powered additions, Tua Tagovailoa is set to take over in Miami this coming week, while Antonio Brown inches closer to his Buccaneers debut.

Below we break down some of the most notable names to target after an exciting Week 7, while also supplying you with a full list of the top waiver-wire additions heading into Week 8.

* All owned percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Notable Waiver Wire Targets for Week 8

Jamaal Williams, RB, GB (62% Owned)

Aaron Jones was a late add to the injury report in Week 7 with a calf injury. He was ultimately deemed inactive despite being confident he could play. This could mean Williams’ fantasy viability has already passed. Yet, if Green Bay decides to sit their star RB once again, Williams is likely a top-20 play against a Vikings defense that has allowed either 100 yards rushing or six receptions to starting RBs in three of their last five games.

Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN (59% Owned)

All Gio Bernard does is produce when called upon, at least from a fantasy perspective. That sentiment continued into Week 7, when the veteran dominated touches in Cinci’s backfield with Joe Mixon on the mend, on his way to a 20-plus point outing. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mixon is considered week-to-week moving forward, meaning claiming Bernard could reward owners with an RB2-floor for a handful of games.

Antonio Brown, WR, TB (78% Owned)

Brown’s ownership percentage is already through the roof for a guy who has played just one NFL game since the 2018 season. Still, if he’s sitting on your waiver wire, you can’t pass up the talent. Brown will need to sit another game due to his suspension, but is expected to be available for the Bucs in Week 9 against the Saints. There are tons of mouths to feed in Tampa, which will likely limit A.B. from re-reaching superstar status, but he should get enough targets to at the very least be serviceable moving forward.

Travis Fulgham, WR, PHI (70% Owned)

Fulgham saw a dip in production in Week 7, an inevitable turnout for a guy who averaged 25.35 points over the two weeks prior. Still, he further cemented himself as Philly’s No. 1 target in the passing game. With 11 targets against the Giants, Fulgham has seen double-digits in three consecutive weeks. Fulgham is a must-start against the Dallas Cowboys’ woeful secondary in Week 8.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA (14% Owned)

Tua sends a top-eight point-getter at the position in Ryan Fitzpatrick to the bench. So the question is, can Tua replicate Fitzpatrick’s point output, or at the very least prove to be a serviceable starter in 12-man leagues?

ESPN’s Field Yates didn’t appear too sold on the prospect. “I think there’s a chance that Tua, at some point in the next year or two, becomes a top-12 or so fantasy quarterback option,” Yates told me during a recent phone interview. “I don’t anticipate it being this year.”

Tua’s schedule is far from the most welcoming, which may limit his value in redraft leagues. However, he’s a must-add in superflex and/or keeper and dynasty leagues.

Top Waiver Wire Targets for Week 8