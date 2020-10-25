Waiver Wire Week 8: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

Waiver Wire Week 8: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 8

Getty Jamaal Williams #30 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Houston Texans prior to the game at NRG Stadium.

Week 8’s fantasy football waiver wire is dominated by injury replacement running backs. The always-reliant Giovani Bernard stepped in and stepped up in place of an injured Joe Mixon in Week 7, giving high-end RB1 production. The same could be said about Packers’ Jamaal Williams, who joined Bernard as a 20-plus scorer in place of Aaron Jones.

Oh and if that wasn’t enough potentially high-powered additions, Tua Tagovailoa is set to take over in Miami this coming week, while Antonio Brown inches closer to his Buccaneers debut.

Below we break down some of the most notable names to target after an exciting Week 7, while also supplying you with a full list of the top waiver-wire additions heading into Week 8.

* All owned percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Notable Waiver Wire Targets for Week 8

  1. Jamaal Williams, RB, GB
  2. (62% Owned)

Aaron Jones was a late add to the injury report in Week 7 with a calf injury. He was ultimately deemed inactive despite being confident he could play. This could mean Williams’ fantasy viability has already passed. Yet, if Green Bay decides to sit their star RB once again, Williams is likely a top-20 play against a Vikings defense that has allowed either 100 yards rushing or six receptions to starting RBs in three of their last five games.

  1. Giovani Bernard, RB, CIN
  2. (59% Owned)

All Gio Bernard does is produce when called upon, at least from a fantasy perspective. That sentiment continued into Week 7, when the veteran dominated touches in Cinci’s backfield with Joe Mixon on the mend, on his way to a 20-plus point outing. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mixon is considered week-to-week moving forward, meaning claiming Bernard could reward owners with an RB2-floor for a handful of games.

  1. Antonio Brown, WR, TB
  2. (78% Owned)

Brown’s ownership percentage is already through the roof for a guy who has played just one NFL game since the 2018 season. Still, if he’s sitting on your waiver wire, you can’t pass up the talent. Brown will need to sit another game due to his suspension, but is expected to be available for the Bucs in Week 9 against the Saints. There are tons of mouths to feed in Tampa, which will likely limit A.B. from re-reaching superstar status, but he should get enough targets to at the very least be serviceable moving forward.

  1. Travis Fulgham, WR, PHI
  2. (70% Owned)

Fulgham saw a dip in production in Week 7, an inevitable turnout for a guy who averaged 25.35 points over the two weeks prior. Still, he further cemented himself as Philly’s No. 1 target in the passing game. With 11 targets against the Giants, Fulgham has seen double-digits in three consecutive weeks. Fulgham is a must-start against the Dallas Cowboys’ woeful secondary in Week 8.

  1. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA
  2. (14% Owned)

Tua sends a top-eight point-getter at the position in Ryan Fitzpatrick to the bench. So the question is, can Tua replicate Fitzpatrick’s point output, or at the very least prove to be a serviceable starter in 12-man leagues?

ESPN’s Field Yates didn’t appear too sold on the prospect. “I think there’s a chance that Tua, at some point in the next year or two, becomes a top-12 or so fantasy quarterback option,” Yates told me during a recent phone interview. “I don’t anticipate it being this year.”

Tua’s schedule is far from the most welcoming, which may limit his value in redraft leagues. However, he’s a must-add in superflex and/or keeper and dynasty leagues.

Top Waiver Wire Targets  for Week 8

  1. #

    		 Top Waiver-Wire Targets

    % Owned

    Wk. 8 Opp.

    1

    		 Jamaal Williams RB I GB

    62%

    vs. MIN

    2

    		 Giovani Bernard RB I CIN

    59%

    vs. TEN

    3

    		 Travis Fulgham WR I PHI

    70%

    vs. DAL

    4

    		 Boston Scott RB I PHI

    69%

    vs. DAL

    5

    		 Sterling Shepard WR I NYG

    28%

    vs. TB

    6

    		 Christian Kirk WR I ARI

    55%

    BYE

    7

    		 Antonio Brown WR I TB

    78%

    SUS.

    8

    		 Tee Higgins WR I CIN

    70%

    vs. TEN

    9

    		 Denzel Mims WR I NYJ

    4%

    @ KC

    10

    		 Tim Patrick WR I DEN

    27%

    vs. LAC

    11

    		 Teddy Bridgewater QB I CAR

    43%

    vs. ATL

    12

    		 Dallas Goedert TE I PHI IR

    47%

    vs. DAL

    13

    		 Wayne Gallman RB I NYG

    2%

    vs. TB

    14

    		 Corey Davis WR I TEN

    27%

    @ CIN

    15

    		 Tua Tagovailoa QB I MIA

    28%

    vs. LAR

    16

    		 Jalen Reagor WR I PHI IR

    14%

    vs. DAL

    17

    		 Trey Burton TE I IND

    20%

    @ DET

    18

    		 JaMycal Hasty RB I SF

    20%

    @ SEA

    19

    		 Irv Smith TE I MIN

    7%

    @ GB

    20

    		 Marquez Callaway WR I NO

    1%

    @ CHI

    21

    		 Tevin Coleman RB I SF

    26%

    @ SEA

    22

    		 Zach Pascal WR I IND

    4%

    @ DET

    23

    		 Richard Rodgers TE I PHI

    8%

    vs. DAL

    24

    		 Gus Edwards RB I BAL

    6%

    vs. PIT

    25

    		 Logan Thomas TE I WAS

    26%

    BYE

    26

    		 Greg Ward WR I PHI

    7%

    vs. DAL

    27

    		 La’Mical Perine RB I NYJ

    16%

    @ KC

    28

    		 Randall Cobb WR I HOU

    15%

    BYE

    29

    		 Deonte Harris WR I NO

    3%

    @ CHI

    30

    		 Marcus Johnson WR I IND

    1%

    @ DET

    31

    		 Harrison Bryant TE I CLE

    1%

    vs. LV

