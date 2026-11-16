Kevin Hart Video Drops Massive Hint About Next Year’s Internet Invitational

Did Kevin Hart just drop a massive hint about next year’s Internet Invitational? Taking to his social media accounts to praise this year’s event, he said his plan is to win it in 2027.

He captioned his video, “I thought the Internet Invitational was amazing. Congrats to all. The sh– was so good that I’m about to go watch last years!!!!” He shouted out the competitors, the producers, and everyone who was involved. Then he ended the video with, “I’m going to win it next year.”

Hart Walked Through What Made the Internet Invitational So Good

Hart noted that it was one of the few golf events that had him locked in. “It was different from anything that I’ve ever seen in the space, in the sport. It was dope as hell.”

He admitted that the ending wasn’t quite what fans might have wanted — Salim was so intoxicated that it ruined the final 9 holes — but Hart said it would have otherwise offered a cliffhanger like no other. Stars were made, he noted.

He gave props to Bartsool Sports for the way the tournament was put on. “As an event as a whole, you guys checked all the boxes.”

He noted the entertainment value was on a very high level and that’s what he’s into, the entertainment.

Internet Invitational Players Respond

Big John, who was arguably the star of this year’s event responded, “all heart you legend 🔥” The Duke, who is one of the most polarizing competitors added two heart emojis. Fat Perez, who was one of this year’s winners, commented, “Big love.” Riggs, another winner, said, “You are the man glad you enjoyed it.”

Bob Does Sports noted, “This is legendary.”

Will Hart Be In Next Year’s Event?

As expected, the comments section of Hart’s video has blown up, with many wondering if this is a hint that he’ll be in the 2027 event. There’s no doubt that Barstool and Bob Does Sports would love to have him, and the numbers would be through the roof if he were involved.

Already shattering numbers for the views on this year’s series, Hart is such a huge icon with a massive following. He would bring unprecedented eyeballs to the show. One fan wrote, “You get Kevin Hart next year. The purse will be 20 mil lol.”

There is already chatter online about who might be invited next year. Hart was on a solid list, which also included LeBron James, Chance Taylor, and Sean Walsh.

It has been confirmed there will be another Internet Invitational, and you know Barstool is working to make the event bigger and bigger.