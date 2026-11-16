How Tiger Woods’ Cheating on Ex-Wife Impacted Children Charlie & Sam Woods’ Lives?

The date was Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2009. Five days earlier, Tiger Woods had crashed his SUV into a fire hydrant and a tree outside his Florida home. Troopers cited him for careless driving.

It was a normal Wednesday until it was not. Us Weekly published a report that changed the 15-time major champion’s life forever.

The magazine’s cover story quoted Jaimee Grubbs, a Los Angeles cocktail waitress. She claimed a 31-month affair with Woods and said she had 300 text messages as proof.

The National Enquirer had reported the first allegation two days before the crash, on Nov. 25. It claimed Woods had an affair with a New York nightclub hostess.

On Feb. 19, 2010, he publicly acknowledged that he had cheated.

Woods married Elin Nordegren on Oct. 5, 2004, in Barbados. A Florida judge finalized their divorce on Aug. 23, 2010, after nearly six years of marriage.

Later on, after the divorce, a more scandalous report became public, which included prostitutes and gambling.

The couple had two very small children. Sam was 2 and Charlie was 9 months old when the scandal broke. A parents’ separation can be hard on young children. A recent People report now shows how the family has fared.

How Have Tiger Woods’ Children Sam & Charlie Fared After Divorce?

Sam & Charlie, despite having some initial setbacks, have lived an overall happy childhood.

“Elin and Tiger have maintained a wonderful parenting relationship which should be inspiration for all divorced couples,” a source said to People. “From the very beginning, they have always put the kids first.”

The ex-spouses appeared together again on Nov. 6. They attended Charlie’s ceremony celebrating his commitment to Florida State at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens.

The first source said the pair stay close but meet mostly for family events.

“They are supportive of the other and care about each other, but mostly get together with events involving the children,” the source added. “This has never been an issue for them because both are loving parents.”

A second source close to the couple spoke about Nordegren’s role as a mother.

“Elin is an ideal mom who doesn’t put her children in a position of disappointment of their father. She has been sympathetic and supportive and the kids love both of their parents,” the source added. “They have had a great childhood. But Elin and Tiger’s get-togethers are pretty much centered around the kids.”

Charlie and Sam have grown up now and the mishaps are a thing of the past. Both their parents are now in healthy relationships of their own.

“Now that they are older, the kids have their own lives, too,” the source said. “The kids are lucky to have such good parents, and that they get along well so there is no animosity when all are together.”

What Sam and Charlie Woods Are Doing Now?

Sam, 19, is a student at Stanford University, her father’s alma mater.

Sam graduated from The Benjamin School on May 16, 2025. She helped the school’s track team win a Class 1A state title that spring. Woods said in 2025 that she was leaning toward studying biology or psychology.

Charlie, 17, is a senior golfer at The Benjamin School. He won the 2025 Team TaylorMade Invitational, an American Junior Golf Association event. He also shot a final-round 68 as Benjamin won the Class 1A state title in November 2025.

Charlie is aiming for a career in golf like his father.