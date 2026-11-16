Mike Tirico Delivers Emotional Dan Hicks Tribute on Sunday Night Football

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth had a football game to call, but their NBC colleague Dan Hicks was very much on their minds.

During Sunday Night Football, the broadcast partners took time to remember their friend following his passing. Their tribute highlighted the professionalism viewers appreciated, the humor coworkers cherished and the family Hicks loved above everything else.

For Tirico, the difficulty of returning to the broadcast booth was impossible to separate from the loss NBC’s sports department was experiencing.

“Well, this has been a tough weekend for all of us at NBC. Tough for us to work tonight after the passing of a great friend in Dan Hicks, who did so many things, including Chris, working with you, and others, calling some NFL games during his great time,” Tirico said.

Those words brought a personal acknowledgment into a broadcast that required Tirico and Collinsworth to continue doing their jobs while grieving someone they knew well.

Hicks had shared assignments, conversations and countless moments with colleagues throughout his broadcasting career. On Sunday night, the people remembering him wanted viewers to understand what made those relationships special.

Cris Collinsworth Remembers Dan Hicks’ Humor and Professionalism

Collinsworth’s tribute focused on the contrast between Hicks’ polished work on television and the playful personality his coworkers enjoyed away from those moments.

The broadcaster remembered someone whose presence could make a demanding work environment more enjoyable. Specifically, when Hicks began entertaining the people around him.

“You know, it’s been such a sad week for so many people at NBC. Obviously, us included, but you can’t help but think how much joy and how much humor that man brought to all of us. He was such a professional. But when you were around him and he’s doing his impersonations, he was just so much fun and he is dearly, dearly missed,” Collinsworth remarked.

That combination gave Collinsworth’s remembrance its warmth. He acknowledged the sadness surrounding Hicks’ passing while making room for memories that explained why his absence hurts.

The impersonations offered a glimpse of a side of Hicks viewers might never have experienced themselves. His colleagues had known the professional behind the microphone, but they also knew the friend who could make them laugh.

Tirico continued that theme as the broadcast displayed a photograph of Hicks. To him, the expression in that image captured something familiar.

“That picture you see is Danny, that smile. Smile was always on his face,” Tirico said.

His remembrance also emphasized Hicks’ generosity toward the people sharing his assignments.

“You know, when he worked with people, he made everybody who he worked with better,” Tirico said.

The praise described a colleague whose contributions extended beyond his own performance. Tirico remembered someone who helped the people around him succeed and made their shared experiences worth treasuring.

Mike Tirico Honors Hannah Storm and Their Three Daughters

The tribute’s most personal passage came when Tirico turned from Hicks’ broadcasting relationships to his wife, Hannah Storm, and their three daughters.

After recalling the memories created through work and travel, Tirico made clear which relationship mattered most to his friend.

“But his best partner was Hannah, the best sports casting couple ever, to work and hang with Hicksey was a joy. We loved every second of it. Nothing he loved more than Hannah, and those three daughters, who like Dan, are forever a part of our family,” Tirico said.

That promise extended the tribute beyond a farewell to a beloved broadcaster.

On a night when NBC’s crew had to keep working through its sadness, Tirico and Collinsworth used their platform to remember the joy Hicks brought them and embrace the family he leaves behind.