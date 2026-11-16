Kai Trump’s LPGA Replacement Disqualified Amid Rules Controversy

A golfer who replaced Kai Trump at an LPGA Tour event over the weekend has been disqualified after a rules violation sparked controversy among her fellow competitors.

Scarlett Schremmer, a University of Miami sophomore, received a sponsor exemption to compete at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican after her teammate, Kai Trump, withdrew following wrist surgery.

However, Schremmer’s LPGA debut ended with a disqualification after officials determined that she had used an unauthorized green-reading yardage book during competition.

According to Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek, the LPGA was alerted to the potential violation on Thursday but did not issue the disqualification until Saturday, after reviewing photographic evidence.

The situation also prompted criticism from veteran LPGA golfer Perrine Delacour, who played alongside Schremmer during the tournament’s opening two rounds.

Trump was not involved in the rules violation. Her connection to the incident stems from the tournament invitation that went to her Miami teammate.

Kai Trump’s Replacement Disqualified After LPGA Rules Violation

Schremmer opened her tournament with rounds of 69 and 74, missing the 36-hole cut before officials announced her disqualification.

The LPGA determined that she had violated Model Local Rule G-11, which restricts competitors to using only yardage books approved for that particular competition.

Although detailed green-reading materials can be permitted in college golf, the same materials are not necessarily authorized for LPGA Tour events.

Under the rule, a first breach carries a two-stroke penalty, while additional breaches result in disqualification. Golfweek reported that photographic evidence showed multiple violations.

Schremmer subsequently acknowledged her mistake in a statement provided to Golfweek.

“I should have checked, and it’s a lesson learned,” Schremmer said.

She also expressed gratitude for the opportunity and reiterated her ambition to compete professionally in the future.

However, the controversy extended beyond Schremmer’s rules violation.

Delacour was particularly frustrated with the LPGA’s handling of the situation. According to Golfweek, officials were alerted to the potential violation on Thursday, but Schremmer initially denied using an unauthorized book.

The LPGA did not disqualify Schremmer until Saturday, after receiving photographic evidence of the violation.

Delacour publicly questioned why officials appeared to trust the sponsor-invited amateur over the accounts of two LPGA players and two caddies who had raised concerns.

The veteran golfer’s criticism centered on the league’s response to those complaints, rather than simply Schremmer’s mistake.

Kai Trump’s Wrist Surgery Opened Door for Miami Teammate

Schremmer’s unexpected LPGA opportunity came after Trump was unable to accept an invitation to return to The ANNIKA.

Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, made her LPGA debut at the same tournament in 2025.

However, the 19-year-old has been dealing with ongoing wrist problems during her first college season at Miami.

After aggravating the injury during her collegiate debut, Trump underwent another surgical procedure in October, ruling her out of this year’s event.

That created an opening for Schremmer, who had already established herself as a promising college golfer.

Schremmer recalled learning about the invitation directly from Trump, who repeatedly called her while she was attending a physics class.

The two golfers are teammates at Miami, where Schremmer has enjoyed a successful fall season.

She recorded two collegiate victories and earned a place in the USGA’s 2026 Elite Amateur Program.

Schremmer’s mother, former LPGA golfer Patricia Ehrhart, also served as her caddie during The ANNIKA.

What was supposed to be an exciting milestone instead ended in an embarrassing setback for the young amateur.

Still, Schremmer accepted responsibility for the incident and made clear that she hopes to earn another opportunity on the LPGA Tour.