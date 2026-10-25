Scottie Scheffler & Wife Meredith’s Personal Decision Turns Heads Amid Offseason

Scottie Scheffler is enjoying a quiet offseason.

The world No. 1 golfer closed his 2026 PGA Tour season by winning the Tour Championship on Aug. 30. It was his 22nd PGA Tour victory, his third in 2026 and his second FedExCup title. He finished three strokes ahead of Viktor Hovland.

Scheffler said in July at the Genesis Scottish Open that the fall is “a special time for our family.” He told People in May that he wanted to spend time at home as soon as the season ended. He and his wife Meredith have two young sons, Bennett and Remy.

On that note, the couple made a public appearance Saturday night.

Scottie Scheffler & Meredith Are Enjoying Offseason

Scheffler and Meredith attended the Texas Longhorns’ game against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

No. 19 Texas beat No. 7 Ole Miss 34-27 before 104,306 fans. Texas led 24-3 at halftime and Ole Miss rallied to tie the game at 24 in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Arch Manning scored two rushing touchdowns for the Longhorns. It also snapped a two-game losing streak.

Texas fans welcomed Scheffler’s presence on social media.

“Pro golfer and Longhorn legend Scottie Scheffler is taking it all in tonight as the Horns take the field against the Ole Miss Rebels!” CBS Austin wrote.

“Scottie Scheffler is in the building at the Texas-Ole Miss game tonight. No wonder the Longhorns are dominating,” another posted.

“All smiles from the No. 1 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith, after his Longhorns picked up the win over Ole Miss,” one wrote.

“Scottie wearing the crown>>>>” a fan commented.

Scottie Scheffler’s Roots in Texas

Scheffler is a native of New Jersey. His family lived there until he turned 6. They then moved to Dallas.

The 30-year-old attended Highland Park High School in the Dallas enclave of University Park. He and Meredith Scudder met as freshmen there. They began dating as seniors.

Scheffler then played golf at the University of Texas at Austin, starting in fall 2014. He graduated in 2018.

Meredith attended Texas A&M University, a Longhorns rival. The couple dated long-distance during college.

Scheffler proposed in June 2020. The couple married in the winter that year, at Arlington Hall in Dallas. They welcomed Bennett in 2024 and Remy earlier this year.

The World No. 1 has funded a renovation of the Longhorns’ practice facility and maintains close ties. He still lives in Dallas with his family.