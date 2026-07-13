MLB All-Star Game 2026: How to Watch, Start Time & Betting Odds

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is almost here.

This season’s Midsummer Classic will take place at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, July 14. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

How To Watch The 2026 MLB All-Star Game

Fans can watch the All-Star Game at 8:00 p.m. EDT on FOX. Pregame coverage will start at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The All-Star Red Carpet Show is scheduled to commence at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday and will be broadcast on MLB Network and streamed on MLB.com. The show will feature the players being introduced to fans along Independence Mall on their way to Citizens Bank Park.

2026 MLB All-Star Game Betting Odds

Here are the odds on FanDuel and bet365 as of Monday afternoon:

FanDuel

American League: Moneyline (+127), O 7.5 (-133)

National League: Moneyline (-133), U 7.5 (-109)

bet365

American League: Spread +1.5 (-180), Moneyline (+120), O 7.5 (-120)

National League: Spread -1.5 (+150), Moneyline (-140), U 7.5 (+100)

Projected Starting Pitchers

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease (6-4, 2.56 ERA, 148 SO, 98 1/3 IP) is slated to start for the AL. Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (11-4, 2.62 ERA, 144 SO, 127 1/3 IP) will start for the NL.

Full NL And AL Rosters

* = Replacement

National League

Starters

C: Drake Baldwin (ATL)

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

2B: Ozzie Albies (ATL)

3B: Max Muncy (LAD)

SS: CJ Abrams (WSH)

OF: Brandon Marsh (PHI)

OF: Juan Soto (NYM)

OF: Andy Pages (LAD)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAD) — Won’t play.

Reserves

C: William Contreras (MIL)

C: Hunter Goodman (COL)

INF: Luis Arraez (SF)

INF: Bryce Harper (PHI)

INF: Otto Lopez (MIA)

INF: Matt Olson (ATL)

INF: Sal Stewart (CIN)

OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)

OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC)

OF: Jordan Walker (STL)

OF: James Wood (WSH)

DH: Kyle Schwarber (PHI)

DH: Ivan Herrera (STL)*

Starting pitchers

RHP: Braxton Ashcraft (PIT)* – Won’t play.

RHP: Chase Burns (CIN) – Won’t play.

LHP: Jesús Luzardo (PHI)*

RHP: Max Meyer (MIA)

RHP: Jacob Misiorowski (MIL)

LHP: Eduardo Rodriguez (AZ)

LHP: Chris Sale (ATL)

LHP: Cristopher Sánchez (PHI)

RHP: Paul Skenes (PIT)

RHP: Logan Webb (SF)

RHP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

LHP: Foster Griffin (WSH)*

Relief pitchers

RHP: Jhoan Duran (PHI)

RHP: Raisel Iglesias (ATL)

RHP: Mason Miller (SD)

RHP: Riley O’Brien (STL)*

American League

Starters:

C: Shea Langeliers (ATH)

1B: Nick Kurtz (ATH) — Won’t play.

2B: Ernie Clement (TOR)

3B: Junior Caminero (TB)

SS: Bobby Witt Jr. (KC)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Riley Greene (DET)

OF: Cody Bellinger (NYY)

DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

Original starters 1B Vladimir Guerrero (TOR), OF Aaron Judge (NYY) and OF Byron Buxton (MIN) won’t play.

Reserves:

C: Dillon Dingler (DET)

C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)

INF: Travis Bazzana (CLE)

INF: Willson Contreras (BOS)*

INF: Kevin McGonigle (DET)

INF: Ben Rice (NYY)

INF: Miguel Vargas (CWS)

INF: Munetaka Murakami (CWS)*

OF: Randy Arozarena (SEA)

OF: Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS)*

OF: Tristan Peters (CWS)*

DH: Yandy Díaz (TB)

Starting pitchers:

RHP: Dylan Cease (TOR)

LHP: Parker Messick (CLE)

RHP: Nick Martinez (TB)*

RHP: Drew Rasmussen (TB)

RHP: Joe Ryan (MIN)

RHP: Cam Schlittler (NYY) – Won’t play.

LHP: Ranger Suarez (BOS)

RHP: Michael Wacha (KC)

RHP Justin Verlander (DET), the Commissioner’s Legend Pick, won’t play.

Relief pitchers:

RHP: Bryan Baker (TB)

LHP: Aroldis Chapman (BOS)

LHP: Jacob Latz (TEX)

RHP: Cade Smith (CLE)

RHP: Louis Varland (TOR)