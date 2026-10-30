Orioles’ Expected Luis Robert Jr. Decision Leaves a Bigger Question

The Baltimore Orioles are expected to pass on Luis Robert Jr.’s $20 million club option, but that would settle only part of their center-field question.

MLB Trade Rumors’ Darragh McDonald reported October 29, citing Francys Romero of BeisbolFR, that Baltimore is expected to decline the outfielder’s option for 2027. Robert would receive a $2 million buyout and enter free agency.

The report describes an expected decision rather than an official Orioles announcement.

For Baltimore, the larger issue is what follows: trusting its internal outfielders, adding another player or exploring a cheaper reunion with Robert.

Luis Robert Decision Comes With an $18 Million Difference

Declining a $20 million option with a $2 million buyout avoids an additional $18 million commitment compared with exercising it. That is the difference before any replacement cost, not an announced spending allowance for another player.

Robert’s brief Baltimore stint helps explain the expected decision. MLBTR noted that he appeared in three games before left hamstring discomfort sent him to the injured list for the remainder of the season.

His overall production offered little reason to absorb the larger commitment. According to RotoWire’s October 29 report, Robert hit .221/.300/.407 with 11 home runs across 230 plate appearances between the Mets and Orioles in 2026.

However, rejecting the option would not prevent Baltimore from negotiating a different contract. MASN’s Roch Kubatko raised that possibility October 30, identifying a more affordable agreement as a potential way to retain Robert’s right-handed power and center-field ability.

That remains a possibility, not a reported agreement.

That makes availability part of the evaluation, too. A lower guaranteed salary would reduce the financial risk of a reunion, but it would not remove the need for another reliable center-field option.

Colton Cowser and Enrique Bradfield Shape What Comes Next

Baltimore’s internal alternatives make this more than a straightforward replacement search.

The Banner’s Jon Meoli reported that Colton Cowser produced seven outs above average in center field in 2026. His offense against left-handed pitching was much less encouraging: a .445 OPS.

That combination suggests Baltimore should evaluate any addition by the problem he solves. Another capable defender would provide depth, but the Orioles also need an answer when opposing teams start a left-hander.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. offers another consideration. Norfolk’s official season review credits him with a .263 average, .344 on-base percentage and 36 steals in 88 Triple-A games this season.

His progress creates an argument for preserving an opportunity, rather than filling every available role before spring training. It does not guarantee that he can immediately handle major league pitching.

The best outcome would address both timelines: dependable production for 2027 and room to evaluate Bradfield.

Robert’s expected option decline would give Baltimore flexibility. Whether the Orioles use it to improve their outfield will depend on the next decision, not simply the money they avoid committing.