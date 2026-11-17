The Baltimore Orioles missed the postseason again this past year, despite the front office investing in the team.

Baltimore’s front office spent a lot of money over the previous offseason, and for the team to miss the playoffs, it was a tough sight to see. But as the Orioles enter into the upcoming winter, there seems to be a thought that the front office could spend again.

With the Orioles likely losing starting pitcher Trevor Rogers in free agency, the team will have to find a way to replace him. Pitching has continued to be a real problem for Baltimore last season, and this is an area of need heading into the offseason.

The Orioles could look to add multiple arms in the starting rotation, even if they aren’t the big names that will be available on the market. But Baltimore seems determined to add, which could bode well for their chances to land help in the starting pitching department.

Orioles Linked to All-Star

One name that could make sense is veteran right-hander Nick Martinez, who spent this past season with the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez made the All-Star team with the Rays, putting together a special season.

With the Rays, Martinez posted a 3.10 ERA over 31 starts, firing 180.0 innings, while striking out 109 batters. The right-hander could be in line for a nice payday, and Baltimore could be a solid fit for him.

MLB analyst Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report linked the Orioles to Martinez in a new article looking at the free agents of this offseason. Beaston believes that Baltimore will sign a starting pitcher, and Martinez was one predicted to the Orioles.

“The team has never spent on a free agent ace, instead utilizing trades to acquire Corbin Burnes from Milwaukee and Zach Eflin from Tampa Bay in 2024. Since then, the team has put together rotations via patchwork, leaning on prospects and veteran arms. It has not worked often, with the Orioles repeatedly producing teams that struggled on the mound.

“Rogers was mostly a positive addition, with a year of dominance in 2025 and a so-so season adversely affected by injury in 2026. It remains to be seen if this is year that Elias strikes gold and the Orioles’ rotation improves exponentially,” Beaston wrote.

Should Orioles Make This Move?

If the Orioles are going to spend on a pitcher this year, Martinez could be the answer for the team. The veteran could bring more experience to the table, coming off a trip to the World Series with the Rays.

In two appearances in the World Series, Martinez recorded a 2.57 ERA, striking out six batters over seven innings. Adding a veteran like this to the mix could give Baltimore a real middle-of-the-rotation arm to work around.

Manager Craig Albernaz needs to have more guys in the rotation that he can trust, and Martinez could be a solid addition to this club. Baltimore got to scout Martinez a lot because he was on the Rays, and he could provide a massive boost to the club next season.