Orioles Urged to Pursue Blockbuster Trade for 4-Time Gold Glove Winner

The Baltimore Orioles have plenty of work ahead of them this offseason after a disappointing 2026 campaign, and one analyst believes a blockbuster trade for Cleveland Guardians star Steven Kwan could solve one of their biggest problems.

Baltimore struggled to find consistent production from its outfield throughout the season, creating a need that could be difficult to address through free agency alone.

The team has already faced questions about its plans in center field, but adding a proven hitter and defender could provide a more substantial upgrade.

Kwan, a four-time Gold Glove winner, would certainly fit that description.

And with the 29-year-old approaching the final year of his contract in Cleveland, the possibility of a trade has become an intriguing offseason storyline.

Orioles Urged to Pursue Blockbuster Steven Kwan Trade

In a November 13 article for Camden Chat, Tyler Young made the case for Baltimore to pursue Kwan rather than rely exclusively on internal options to improve its outfield.

Young highlighted the enormous difference between Kwan’s production and what the Orioles received from their outfielders in 2026.

Baltimore’s outfield generated just 3.9 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs, ranking 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Kwan, meanwhile, produced 3.8 fWAR on his own, nearly matching the combined total of Baltimore’s 14 outfielders.

He could also address a longstanding weakness near the top of the Orioles’ lineup.

Baltimore’s leadoff hitters combined for a .226 batting average and .310 on-base percentage in 2026. Kwan hit .278 with a .376 on-base percentage when batting first for Cleveland.

Kwan was able to rebound from a slow start to the season where he hit just .225 before the All-Star break. He finished the season scorching, with a .353 batting average and .443 on-base percentage in the second half.

Overall, the Guardians outfielder finished the season with a .282 average, 85 walks and just 62 strikeouts.

Kwan has also won four Gold Gloves and recorded six outs above average in 2026. Young suggested pairing him with Colton Cowser, who recorded 10 outs above average, to transform an Orioles outfield that otherwise struggled defensively.

Guardians Could Demand Steep Price for Steven Kwan

While Kwan would offer a significant upgrade from the Orioles’ current outfield, a deal might not be simple.

The Guardians reached the American League Championship Series in 2026 and have little incentive to weaken their roster without receiving significant value in return.

Young suggested Baltimore might have to surrender a major-league-ready outfielder, potentially Enrique Bradfield Jr., along with additional prospects.

That was an illustration of what a trade could cost, not a report of negotiations between the teams.

Kwan is also scheduled to become a free agent after the 2027 season, potentially leaving Baltimore with only one year of control.

Cleveland has its own difficult decision to make.

Kwan has already been floated in several possible trade scenarios, although recent reporting suggests the uncertainty surrounding the 2027 season could complicate deals involving players nearing free agency.

Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti has also publicly indicated that the organization expects Kwan to remain an important part of its team next season.

Still, Baltimore’s need for an established outfielder is undeniable, and Kwan offers an unusual combination of contact hitting, plate discipline, and elite defense.

Whether the Orioles are willing to put together the kind of offer it might take, and whether Cleveland would be inclined to accept that offer, remains to be seen.

Kwan would help the Orioles improve in areas where they struggled last year, however. That alone makes him an interesting potential trade candidate.