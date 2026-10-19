Red Sox OF Jarren Duran Connected to Contender in Trade Rumors

The MLB postseason isn’t over yet. However, trade rumors are swirling around the Boston Red Sox.

There are a few big questions to figure out this offseason for the Red Sox. Boston doesn’t have enough power in their lineup, for one thing. Then, they’re paying several players the type of money you’d expect to get All-Star level production from, who have trouble staying on the field, let alone living up to their contracts.

Among the major issues hanging over the Red Sox is the continued logjam of starting outfielders. That was supposed to be a major order of business a season ago, but wasn’t something they ultimately addressed. The face of that logjam, of course, has become Jarren Duran.

In 2024, Duran was an All-Star who received MVP votes. That year, he led the league in doubles and triples, and it looked like he might become a star. In the two seasons since then, he’s seen a major regression. By the 2026 season, he still managed a 20/20 campaign, but only hit .207 with a .627 OPS. That was the worst of any full MLB season of his career.

Worse, the Red Sox are paying a steep price for that production, or lack of production. Duran is owed around $11 million in 2027.

Boston Red Sox OF Jarren Duran Was Tied to the San Diego Padres

There has long since been a debate about what the Red Sox should do with Jarren Duran. His top-end talent is clearly great. He just struggles to consistently play at that level. Worse, he alienated a large portion of the fanbase with his interactions with fans who heckle him. That included a situation in 2024 where he used a slur.

It’s been trending that Duran will be traded for some time, but the Red Sox were reportedly asking for a haul last offseason. That haul never came and they brought him back. Still, teams are interested for the right price. One team, which insider Jon Heyman recently pointed out, was the San Diego Padres.

“Duran has been sort of on the block without getting traded for years,” Heyman said. “If he’s going anywhere, it’s probably the Padres. We know that the Padres love him, for whatever reason.”

The Padres connection isn’t new. That was the rumor going back to 2025, when it was reported that the Red Sox rejected a package that included Dylan Cease and catching prospect Ethan Salas. Cease would have been a rental, but Salas made his debut at 20 years old this season. It’s doubtful the Red Sox get that kind of offer again.

The Padres are looking for a couple of missing pieces to help in a postseason run. There is a chance that Duran could fill that role. In particular, if he can get back on track after a change of scenery.

Red Sox Expected to Cut Ties With Duran

It’s hard to say how things will go this offseason. That’s true of every offseason, but particularly so in a year where there will be massive CBA negotiations and an expected lockout.

The lockout is going to compress how much time teams have to get things done this offseason. Then, the CBA is going to change the financial decisions that MLB teams make. It’s known the owners want a salary cap, and the players are adamant against it. So, for now, it’s wait and see what happens to the financial side of things.

Regardless of all of that, the expectation is still that the Red Sox move on from Duran this offseason. That, almost certainly, will come in the form of a trade.

A trade is the most likely outcome in all of this. However, if that’s not possible, the Red Sox could even non-tender Duran. That would be an effort to save cash, but it would also admit they mishandled him previously in trade negotiations. That decision not to make a deal with the Padres stands out, in particular.