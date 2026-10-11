Red Sox SP Sonny Gray Connected to NL Contender Ahead of Free Agency

In the wake of losing to the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round, Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray wasn’t afraid to share his frustration with his usage. That, along with being evasive about his future in baseball, led to serious questions about whether or not Gray would pitch at all next season.

Gray has since put those concerns to rest. However, he left open the possibility of leaving the Red Sox for a new opportunity.

“My family and I have talked about it and it’s an easy decision,” Gray said in a text message to The Boston Globe. “I still want to win a World Series, whether that is [with] Boston or with whoever wants me.”

Gray was traded to the Red Sox ahead of the 2026 season. At that point, he had one year remaining on his contract. He also has a mutual option for $30 million next season. That comes with a $10 million buyout.

It’s unlikely that the Red Sox will pick up his option for $30 million. That would make him a free agent, and while the Red Sox would be able to re-sign him in that scenario, it would also give him the chance to sign with anyone around all of baseball.

Boston Red Sox SP Sonny Gray Was Predicted to Sign With NL Contender

The rumors are already flowing about where Sonny Gray could end up. Very few seem to be with the Boston Red Sox.

That includes Justin Binkowski of Sports Illustrated. Recently, Binkowski shared that he believes the Chicago Cubs are a top potential landing spot for Gray.

“If Gray does become a free agent, he could be one of the top candidates to be Chicago’s ace next season,” Binkowski wrote. “Gray has experience pitching in the National League Central with the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals. A return to that division could be an option for the veteran hurler if the Cubs revamp their rotation.”

In many respects, the Cubs do make sense for Gray. They’re a playoff contender every year in the NL. On top of that, they have an obvious need at starting pitcher going into next season. Add in that Gray has plenty of familiarity with the NL Central, and it’s easy to see the connection.

The Value of Sonny Gray in Free Agency

What will be interesting in free agency is how different teams value Sonny Gray. Statistically, Gray is coming off one of, if not the best, seasons of his career. However, he’s also getting older and will be in his age 37 season in 2027.

In 2026, Gray had a 2.72 ERA and a 1.148 WHIP to go with an 18-5 record. It was a massive improvement after his numbers had slipped with the Cardinals. That means that there are still going to be questions for some teams regarding whether his improvement with Boston was because of Gray or the Red Sox system.

Notably, Spotrac has Gray valued at 2 years and $63.5 million. That’s more per year than his option would be for the Red Sox to pick up. At the same time, if Gray thinks he can get more, he likely won’t pick up his side of the mutual option.

As is the case with any free agent in 2027, the CBA is also going to be a major question mark. There is an expectation that negotiations will be long and tense. MLB is pushing for a salary cap, which the players are adamantly against. Still, if Gray is waiting until after the new CBA to sign, the market could shift in a major way.