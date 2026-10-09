Sonny Gray Announces Career News Amid Boston Red Sox Speculation

The Boston Red Sox were eliminated from the postseason after being swept 2-0 by the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees were then swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

After the Red Sox were eliminated, some wondered if Gray would retire. The 36-year-old will be a free agent at the conclusion of the World Series.

Gray just addressed the retirement rumors.

Sonny Gray Announces Career News After Strong Season with Boston Red Sox

Gray plans to pitch in 2027, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

“My family and I have talked about it and it’s an easy decision,” Gray said in a text message to The Boston Globe. “I still want to win a World Series, whether that is [with] Boston or with whoever wants me.”

The Globe wrote that Gray is open about a potential return to Boston.

Looking at Star RHP Sonny Gray

Gray just finished the final season of a three-year, $75 million contract he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals traded Gray to the Red Sox before the final year of the deal. Gray had an outstanding season with the Red Sox, recording a 2.72 ERA with a 21.8% strikeout rate, 6.7% walk rate and 46% ground ball rate.

Gray started Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Yankees. Manager Chad Tracy pulled the veteran after he allowed two runs over 4 2/3 innings.

Gray was not happy to be removed from the game.

“I think I’m the best pitcher in the American League going through the order a third time. I think that’s a fact,” Gray said. “I would have liked to have been trusted in that moment.”

Gray made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2013. The Athletics traded him to the New York Yankees during the 2017 season.

Gray had a 3.42 ERA over 705 innings with Oakland. He struggled with the Yankees, posting a 4.51 ERA in 195 2/3 innings. The Yankees traded Gray to the Cincinnati Reds after the 2018 season and the Reds immediately extended him.

Gray immediately bounced back after being traded to the Reds, posting a 2.87 ERA over 175 1/3 innings in 2019. The Reds traded him to the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season.

Gray had a 3.49 ERA over 366 2/3 innings with the Reds. He posted a 2.90 ERA over 303 2/3 innings with Minnesota. He became a free agent after the 2023 season and signed his three-year deal with the Cardinals. The veteran posted a 4.07 ERA in 347 innings across his two years with St. Louis.

Throughout his 14-year career, Gray has accumulated 37.8 bWAR and 2,074 strikeouts over 2,087 innings. He has a career ERA of 3.51 and is a three-time All-Star.