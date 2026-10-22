Cleveland Guardians 4-Player Blockbuster Trade Pitch Lands Yankees Star Trio

The Cleveland Guardians managed to make a deep run in the postseason this year.

But since being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS, they’ve entered the offseason.

This means trade rumors are at an all-time high.

In the latest conversation, the Guardians could strike a colossal deal with the New York Yankees.

Guardians 4-Player Trade Pitch Lands 3 Stars From Yankees

Matthew Swigonski of FanSided proposed an intriguing idea that would send Cleveland’s Steven Kwan to New York.

In return, the Guardians would receive three players. Here’s how it would shake out:

Guardians receive:

Yankees receive:

The headlining name in this return package is that of 26-year-old García.

During his 2026 campaign, he slashed .277/.309/.521 with a career-high .830 OPS and 30 homers through 147 games.

He smacked 26 doubles, five triples and 92 RBIs.

With Cleveland already anticipating a gap at first base, García could slide right in.

“But it’s the bat of García Jr. that may hold the most value for the Guardians,” Swigonski wrote. “With his 30 home runs and 92 RBI in 2026, García Jr. would immediately become one of the best power hitters in Cleveland.

“His OPS+ of 125 this season would also rank second on the Guardians’ roster. His offensive production could be exactly what they have been looking for to get them over the hump in October.”

As for Domínguez, he comes with fewer years of experience than García — four years rather than seven.

During the regular season, he slashed .225/.267/.368 with an underwhelming .635 OPS and six home runs through 57 games.

Serna would be the young gun in the package.

At 22 years old, he is currently playing down in the minor leagues.

But if Cleveland were to acquire this trio, it would be well worth developing Serna and tapping further into Domínguez and García

Guardians Would Need To Ship Out Kwan

Kwan is a 29-year-old outfielder in Cleveland who has been with the ballclub for five seasons now.

He wrapped up his latest campaign slashing .282/.382/.349 with a .731 OPS and three homers through 151 games.

He’s been rumored to land on the trade block in recent months, which has spiked proposals.

If the Guardians decide to trade him, the Yankees would be a solid fit.

He’s reliable on offense and defense and would provide immediate depth to their lineup.

As always, both organizations would need to agree to the deal.

Perhaps it’s time for Cleveland to make a splash.