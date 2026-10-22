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Cleveland Guardians 4-Player Blockbuster Trade Pitch Lands Yankees Star Trio

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Stephen Vogt
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 12: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on prior to game one of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 12, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians managed to make a deep run in the postseason this year.

But since being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS, they’ve entered the offseason.

This means trade rumors are at an all-time high.

In the latest conversation, the Guardians could strike a colossal deal with the New York Yankees.

Guardians 4-Player Trade Pitch Lands 3 Stars From Yankees

Stephen Vogt
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians speaks to the media prior to game four of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on October 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Matthew Swigonski of FanSided proposed an intriguing idea that would send Cleveland’s Steven Kwan to New York.

In return, the Guardians would receive three players. Here’s how it would shake out:

Guardians receive:

Yankees receive:

Luis Garcia Jr.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Luis García Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The headlining name in this return package is that of 26-year-old García.

During his 2026 campaign, he slashed .277/.309/.521 with a career-high .830 OPS and 30 homers through 147 games.

He smacked 26 doubles, five triples and 92 RBIs.

With Cleveland already anticipating a gap at first base, García could slide right in.

“But it’s the bat of García Jr. that may hold the most value for the Guardians,” Swigonski wrote. “With his 30 home runs and 92 RBI in 2026, García Jr. would immediately become one of the best power hitters in Cleveland.

“His OPS+ of 125 this season would also rank second on the Guardians’ roster. His offensive production could be exactly what they have been looking for to get them over the hump in October.”

As for Domínguez, he comes with fewer years of experience than García — four years rather than seven.

During the regular season, he slashed .225/.267/.368 with an underwhelming .635 OPS and six home runs through 57 games.

Jasson Domínguez
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 31: Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Serna would be the young gun in the package.

At 22 years old, he is currently playing down in the minor leagues.

But if Cleveland were to acquire this trio, it would be well worth developing Serna and tapping further into Domínguez and García

Guardians Would Need To Ship Out Kwan

Steven Kwan
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 17: Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after hitting a Single during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Kwan is a 29-year-old outfielder in Cleveland who has been with the ballclub for five seasons now.

He wrapped up his latest campaign slashing .282/.382/.349 with a .731 OPS and three homers through 151 games.

He’s been rumored to land on the trade block in recent months, which has spiked proposals.

If the Guardians decide to trade him, the Yankees would be a solid fit.

He’s reliable on offense and defense and would provide immediate depth to their lineup.

As always, both organizations would need to agree to the deal.

Perhaps it’s time for Cleveland to make a splash.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Cleveland Guardians 4-Player Blockbuster Trade Pitch Lands Yankees Star Trio

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