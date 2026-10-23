Guardians Bid Farewell To Austin Hedges

The Cleveland Guardians have relied upon Austin Hedges in a variety of ways over the past three seasons.

That journey may be coming to an end.

Both Hedges’ comments after the Guardians bowed out of the ALCS, and now comments by president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti and Stephen Vogt, certainly make it feel like Hedges may be wearing a different uniform next season.

Nothing is a given, but the way the Guardians have spoken at the end of past seasons about wanting Hedges back for all he provides to the team feels different than what’s happening right now.

It certainly feels a lot like goodbye.

Chris Antonetti on Austin Hedges

Cleveland’s front office has recognized Hedges’ value beyond the stat sheet in making him a priority the last couple of years.

Hedges found his hitting stroke again this year, but his first two years in Cleveland included almost no contribution at the plate, yet the Guardians had no doubt they wanted him on the roster.

“Where things go from here, we have to figure out,” Antonetti told reporters on Thursday. “But as we told Austin, he put together an extraordinary year, and he not only matched an incredibly an incredible defensive reputation as a catcher, but put together the best offensive season of his career. So, he’s earned the right to see what’s out there in a market, but that doesn’t diminish or take away any of the our appreciation for the contributions he’s made.”

Stephen Vogt on Austin Hedges

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was an MLB catcher himself. It’s an established pipeline to being a big league manager.

Hedges certainly seems like the kind of guy who could become a manager if he wants.

“We don’t know what the future is going to hold, but for at least three years, I got to spend them with him and watch him you know develop into the person that he is even more so, and I I can’t say enough good things about Austin,” Vogt told reporters on Thursday.

Even in 2026, there are certain players who positively contribute to a team in ways that are hard to quantify.

Hedges fit that description as much as anyone.

In the world of baseball, things can change quickly. The Guardians may still bring Hedges back. But this feels like a moment when everyone has given their farewell speech about their appreciation for one another, just in case.