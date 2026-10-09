Guardians’ Jose Ramirez Sends Strong Message Ahead of ALDS Game 5

The Cleveland Guardians had their backs against the wall earlier this week when they trailed 2-0 in the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox, losing both games at home.

Now, with the series tied 2-2, the Guardians are heading back home for a decisive Game 5 on Saturday.

Cleveland trailed 4-3 heading into the sixth inning Thursday night but rallied for six runs to win 9-5, led by superstar José Ramírez, who appears to have found his swing.

Ramirez logged five at-bats, recording two runs, two hits, one home run and three RBIs.

Ramirez Sends Strong Message Ahead of Game 5

With the series heading back to Cleveland, Ramirez sent a strong message after Thursday’s win about the atmosphere he expects Saturday night when first pitch arrives at 8 p.m. ET.

“I think it’s going to be crazy,” Ramirez said through an interpreter. “It’s going incredible energy, but for us it’s going to be the same mindset and try and win the game and enjoy the environment that’s going to be at Progressive.”

Rounded 3rd and heading home. #GuardsBall | #GuardiWWins https://t.co/zNvxbHZlud — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 9, 2026

Looking at the Guardians for Game 5

Cleveland and Chicago have pretty much been right beside each other for most of the year in the AL Central. The Guardians finished 85-77, while Chicago finished 84-78.

However, what might separate the Guardians from the White Sox right now is that it seems Chicago doesn’t have the starting pitching to keep up. They’ve used a bullpen game in every matchup, and at least over the last few nights, it looks like some fatigue is setting in.

For Saturday’s matchup, however, it looks like the White Sox will attempt to send out a starter, as they’ve announced Sean Burke will be on the bump. For Cleveland, it’s expected to be ace Gavin Williams.