Guardians Miss $2.25 Million Free Agent Signing

The Cleveland Guardians were recently linked to free agent relief pitcher Tim Hill.

The Guardians aren’t getting Hill, though. He’s going back to the New York Yankees.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Sunday morning that it’s a one-year, $2.25 million deal for Hill with the Yanks.

This was the full report on X from Passan:

“Left-handed reliever Tim Hill and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $2.25 million contract that includes a $2.5 million club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Hill returns for his fourth season with the Yankees, whose bullpen is a top priority this offseason.”

The Guardians were one of five teams that MLB insider Jon Heyman had connected to Hill, along with the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Giants.

It was an interestingly big-market pursuit for Hill that also ended up including Cleveland.

But if the Guardians really wanted Hill, apparently they didn’t make a good enough pitch.

Why Guardians Didn’t Sign Tim Hill

Cleveland likely decided that it would rather use a couple million dollars on a different target — but it also seems likely that Hill just decided that he wanted to return to the Bronx. Surely another team offered him $2.25 million, too.

There also is at least a bit of concern with Hill.

He turns 37 in February, and he’s pretty much the opposite of a strikeout pitcher. And in 2026, Hill had his worst of three seasons with the Yankees.

There’s no guarantee that Hill is a good pitcher in 2027 at his age and with his profile. It was never clear just how interested Cleveland was, and in the end, the Guardians probably don’t miss out too badly here.

Guardians Outlook

The big thing everyone is watching this offseason for the Guardians is whether they trade Steven Kwan.

Beyond that, they could likely use one starting pitcher, and bullpens always can use replenishing.

The Guardians are never a super active team in free agency, but it’s safe to expect them to eventually make a few moves.

They just didn’t get started yet. Hill is going back to the Bronx, and that’s probably not a big problem for Cleveland.