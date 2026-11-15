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Ex-Guardians Pitcher Zach Plesac Attempting Shock MLB Comeback as 2-Way Player

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 16: Starting pitcher Zach Plesac #34 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after giving up a run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on August 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Cleveland Guardians fans probably haven’t heard the name Zach Plesac in a while.

But this week, he has surfaced in a short blurb from The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal, tucked into the bottom of an article with a lot of intel about what’s happening in the MLB offseason.

The short paragraph, though, is remarkably intriguing. This is what they wrote:

“Pitcher Zach Plesac, who last appeared in a major-league game in 2024, is attempting a comeback — as a two-way player. Plesac recently started playing winter ball after hitting and pitching during a brief stint in an independent league over the summer.”

Plesac isn’t just trying to get back to MLB in any form. He’s trying to do it as a two-way player.

In his original tenure in the major leagues, that was never something that was hinted at. Plesac was just a right-handed starting pitcher, a pretty solid one for a short time before things went a bit off the rails.

Now, though, it appears Plesac is taking a swing at quite the return.

Can Zach Plesac Hit?

GettyDETROIT, MI – AUGUST 11: Zach Plesac #34 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates in the dugout after being relieved during the eighth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 11, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

That’s the big question, of course. The only way the full extent of this experiment works is if Plesac can actually swing the bat.

In college at Ball State, Plesac hit a bit. He was a .250 hitter in 2014, going 3-for-12, and then was 9-for-37 (.243) with a home run in 2015. His final college season, 2016, had Plesac go 17-for-56 with six doubles, two triples, a homer and 15 RBI — a .304 average and .917 OPS.

He didn’t get a single professional at bat in affiliated ball.

Then in 2026, Plesac went to Gary, Indiana, where he played for the Gary SouthShore RailCats in the independent American Association.

He mostly pitched in Gary, but Plesac also got 15 at bats and notched 7 hits — including a double, a triple and four RBI.

That’s about as small a sample size as you can get, but it showed that there’s something there in Plesac’s bat, at least against lower-level professional competition.

Zach Plesac Career Timeline

GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Zach Plesac #34 of the Los Angeles Angels delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 28, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Plesac last pitched for the Guardians in the 2023 season.

He then went to the Los Angeles Angels in 2024, spending time both there and at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Plesac latched on with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ organization for 2025 but only pitched at Triple-A Memphis.

He also pitched in 2025 with the Long Island Ducks. Then he went to the Venezuelan Winter League with Magallanes.

In the 2026 season, Plesac played for the aforementioned team in Gary, Indiana, as well as in the Mexican League with Jalisco.

Now, he wants to return to MLB in dramatic fashion.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ex-Guardians Pitcher Zach Plesac Attempting Shock MLB Comeback as 2-Way Player

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