Ex-Guardians Pitcher Zach Plesac Attempting Shock MLB Comeback as 2-Way Player

Cleveland Guardians fans probably haven’t heard the name Zach Plesac in a while.

But this week, he has surfaced in a short blurb from The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal, tucked into the bottom of an article with a lot of intel about what’s happening in the MLB offseason.

The short paragraph, though, is remarkably intriguing. This is what they wrote:

“Pitcher Zach Plesac, who last appeared in a major-league game in 2024, is attempting a comeback — as a two-way player. Plesac recently started playing winter ball after hitting and pitching during a brief stint in an independent league over the summer.”

Plesac isn’t just trying to get back to MLB in any form. He’s trying to do it as a two-way player.

In his original tenure in the major leagues, that was never something that was hinted at. Plesac was just a right-handed starting pitcher, a pretty solid one for a short time before things went a bit off the rails.

Now, though, it appears Plesac is taking a swing at quite the return.

Can Zach Plesac Hit?

That’s the big question, of course. The only way the full extent of this experiment works is if Plesac can actually swing the bat.

In college at Ball State, Plesac hit a bit. He was a .250 hitter in 2014, going 3-for-12, and then was 9-for-37 (.243) with a home run in 2015. His final college season, 2016, had Plesac go 17-for-56 with six doubles, two triples, a homer and 15 RBI — a .304 average and .917 OPS.

He didn’t get a single professional at bat in affiliated ball.

Then in 2026, Plesac went to Gary, Indiana, where he played for the Gary SouthShore RailCats in the independent American Association.

He mostly pitched in Gary, but Plesac also got 15 at bats and notched 7 hits — including a double, a triple and four RBI.

That’s about as small a sample size as you can get, but it showed that there’s something there in Plesac’s bat, at least against lower-level professional competition.

Zach Plesac Career Timeline

Plesac last pitched for the Guardians in the 2023 season.

He then went to the Los Angeles Angels in 2024, spending time both there and at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Plesac latched on with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ organization for 2025 but only pitched at Triple-A Memphis.

He also pitched in 2025 with the Long Island Ducks. Then he went to the Venezuelan Winter League with Magallanes.

In the 2026 season, Plesac played for the aforementioned team in Gary, Indiana, as well as in the Mexican League with Jalisco.

Now, he wants to return to MLB in dramatic fashion.