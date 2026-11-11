Astros Hiring Brad Ausmus as Manager

The Houston Astros are set to bring back a familiar face as the team’s next manager, as they are hiring Brad Ausmus.

Ausmus, who has been the Yankees‘ bench coach since 2024, will now return to Houston, where he played as a catcher for the team from 1997-98 and again from 2001-2008.

Astros Hiring Brad Ausmus

As confirmed by MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Astros are hiring Ausmus to be their next manager after the team let go of former manager Joe Espada following the season.

“Brad Ausmus is being hired as Astros manager,” Heyman wrote, noting that Brian McTaggart was the first to report that Ausmus was flying to Houston in anticipation of being named the Astros’ next manager.

Astros Fans Unsure About Move

In the immediate aftermath of the hiring, Astros fans seem to be mixed on this move, as Ausmus does not exactly have a great record as an MLB manager.

In four seasons as manager of the Detroit Tigers and one season as the manager of the Los Angeles Angels, Ausmus’s teams have had a 386-422 record for a .478 win percentage. His teams have only made the playoffs once, back in 2014, when the Tigers lost in three straight games to the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS that season.

That being said, Ausmus has been having success in New York as the Yankees’ bench coach the last few seasons, and with that in mind, the Astros felt comfortable giving him a third shot at being an MLB manager.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Ausmus spent a lot of his MLB career as a catcher with the Astros, so he knows the team and the city very well. That likely played a role in this hiring, as the team felt comfortable bringing back a familiar face to lead the team going forward.

The Astros made the playoffs this season with just an 81-81 record despite an MVP performance by DH Yordan Alvarez. Next season, the Astros will be expected to have a better performance, as we know Houston owner Jim Crane always expects excellence from his players and coaches with the Astros.