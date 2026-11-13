Astros GM Laughs Off Yordan Alvarez Trade Inquiries After MVP Season

Fresh off a historic season that earned him the American League MVP award, Yordan Alvarez has established himself as one of baseball’s premier players.

And if the Houston Astros’ new general manager has anything to say about it, the superstar slugger won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Randy Flores, who took over Houston’s front office in October, delivered a blunt response when asked about trade inquiries involving Alvarez, who is coming off a sensational 2026 campaign.

The comments come as the Astros prepare for a pivotal offseason, with Flores tasked with improving the roster surrounding Alvarez after an 81-win season.

While Houston faces several important personnel decisions, Flores appears to have little interest in entertaining offers for his newly crowned MVP.

Astros GM Randy Flores Laughs Off Yordan Alvarez Trade Inquiries

During the MLB General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi asked Flores how he responds when opposing teams inquire about acquiring Alvarez.

His answer was about as straightforward as it gets.

“I just laugh,” Flores told Morosi.

The new general manager offered further praise for the Astros star.

“What a treat to come into a job and have someone of that talent, of that presence, and of that consistency,” Flores said.

Morosi also noted that Flores spoke highly of Alvarez on a personal level, highlighting the enthusiastic response he received after reaching out to the slugger shortly after accepting the job.

The exchange makes it clear that Flores views Alvarez as a cornerstone of Houston’s future rather than a player he is actively looking to move.

That’s a highly reasonable position for the new GM to take.

Alvarez was unanimously named the 2026 American League MVP on Thursday, receiving all 30 first-place votes.

He finished the regular season batting .316 with 42 home runs, 106 RBIs and an MLB-leading 1.033 OPS across 158 games.

Alvarez also led the American League in on-base percentage and slugging percentage, cementing one of the most productive offensive seasons in franchise history.

He joined Jeff Bagwell and Jose Altuve as one of three Astros to ever win the award.

Yordan Alvarez’s Contract Adds Intrigue to Astros’ Future

Although Flores’ remarks suggest Alvarez is firmly in Houston’s plans, they do not mean the front office has resolved every long-term question surrounding its superstar.

Alvarez remains under contract for the next two seasons, having signed a six-year, $115 million extension in 2022 that runs through 2028.

The agreement means Houston is not facing an immediate decision about losing him in free agency.

However, Alvarez’s contract status could become an increasingly important consideration as he approaches the final years of the deal.

The Astros have several other roster questions to address before 2027.

The Astros were recently floated as a potential destination for Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan in a proposal from Christopher Kline of FanSided.

That proposal highlights one possible approach to building around Alvarez rather than trading him.

Houston won the AL West in 2026 but finished the regular season just 81-81 before falling to the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card Series.

For an organization accustomed to deep postseason runs, another early October exit leaves plenty of room for improvement.

While there are likely teams willing to explore the possibility of acquiring the reigning MVP, based on Flores’ reaction, convincing Houston to part with its franchise slugger looks like an uphill battle.