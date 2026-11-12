Houston Astros Floated As Landing Spot for Four-Time Gold Glove Winning Outfielder

This offseason, newly hired Houston Astros general manager Randy Flores has some roster decisions to make. As the General Manager Meetings wrap up in Las Vegas, there are just a couple of weeks until a potential lockout on December 1.

Until then, normal MLB activity will go on as usual, with some team front offices potentially hesitant to make some bold moves. However, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi posted on his X account some news that players with one year left on their contracts likely won’t be traded for prospects. However, they could be moved for another player with a year left on their deal.

“MLB trade candidates with one year of control left — Logan Gilbert, Steven Kwan, Joe Ryan, Sandy Alcántara, et al — are unlikely to be moved for prospects this month, because teams aren’t sure what kind of 2027 season to expect,” wrote Morosi. “However, sources say pending free agents could be moved *for each other* as a way to balance the risk.”

One name that was mentioned was Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians. Christopher Kline of FanSided listed the best potential fit, which was the Houston Astros.

Houston Astros Tabbed Best Landing Spot for Steven Kwan

One team looking for outfield help is the Astros. It goes back to former GM Dana Brown. A left-handed bat along with an upgrade defensively. However, Brown never was able to find the right fit. Kline believes Kwan would be the right fit.

“Several teams could use a sturdy outfielder like Kwan, but the Houston Astros would especially benefit from a leadoff hitter who traffics the base paths so often. Plus, Houston really needs a facelift defensively,” wrote Kline.

Houston ideally would love to add a left-handed power bat. Easier said than done. If they can’t, then Kwan makes sense. A top-of-the-order bat to set the table ahead of Yordan Alvarez is something Flores needs.

“Steven Kwan is nothing if not consistent; he has a .700-plus OPS in five straight seasons to start his career, with a refined plate approach that allows him to work deep into counts and consistently put himself on base. Kwan’s slap-hitting style is a bit old-fashioned, but his vision and control as a hitter are elite. Few MLB players better embody the age-old adage of “taking what the pitcher gives you,” Kline wrote.

Houston Astros Have Some Offseason Decisions To Make

This is going to be a busy offseason for Flores and new manager Brad Ausmus in terms of roster-building for 2027. However, with the potential lockout looming, it could influence some decisions.

There is an influx of infielders who could be moved. One name that continues to come up is shortstop Jeremy Pena. Contract extension talks have reportedly fizzled, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. That opens the door for a potential trade. Pena recently switched agents to Scott Boras.

Other trade candidates in the infield are Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes. The Astros have an aging core, but hitting the rebuild button in Flores’ first year would be surprising. Kwan, who is a four-time Gold Glove winner, would solve a need Ausmus has. It is a landing spot that makes sense in the overall big picture.