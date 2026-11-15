Houston Astros’ Brad Ausmus Strong Influence Extends Beyond Daikin Park

The Houston Astros have since parted ways with Joe Espada and welcomed Brad Ausmus to the skipper role.

Following the shift, Ausmus has been making it a point to connect with his players off the field, away from Daikin Park.

Astros’ Brad Ausmus Prioritizes Connection With Team

Since taking the helm just a few short days ago, Ausmus has been looking to place his new ballclub in the best possible position this offseason.

As he noted, per Kristie Rieken of AP News, “Looking back on my career, if I picture myself, it’s wearing an Astros uniform. My best memories in the game of baseball are in a Houston Astros uniform, thoroughly enjoyed my time with the people in Houston and with the organization.”

He’s taken his role as Houston’s skipper seriously, emphasizing postseason — and World Series — contention.

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, he’s making an effort to connect with players one-on-one.

“Astros manager Brad Ausmus continues to reach out to his new players,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He had lunch today with Carlos Correa.”

An organization capable of connecting and building chemistry is the first step toward entering the long, grueling race to the Fall Classic.

Snapshot of Correa’s MLB Career & Where to Go With Ausmus

Correa, approaching his age-32 season, endured a brutal 2026 campaign in Houston.

After an ankle injury, he couldn’t finish the season; he only appeared in 32 games.

During that period, he slashed .279/.369/.418 with a .787 OPS and three homers. He recorded eight doubles and 16 RBIs.

Having suffered through such a disastrous year, connecting with Ausmus could be all the more important now.