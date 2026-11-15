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Houston Astros’ Brad Ausmus Strong Influence Extends Beyond Daikin Park

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Brad Ausmus
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: Bench coach Brad Ausmus #68 of the New York Yankees during batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 28, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros have since parted ways with Joe Espada and welcomed Brad Ausmus to the skipper role.

Following the shift, Ausmus has been making it a point to connect with his players off the field, away from Daikin Park.

Astros’ Brad Ausmus Prioritizes Connection With Team

Brad Ausmus
GettyBrad Ausmus #7 of the Detroit Tigers walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on September 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Since taking the helm just a few short days ago, Ausmus has been looking to place his new ballclub in the best possible position this offseason.

As he noted, per Kristie Rieken of AP News, “Looking back on my career, if I picture myself, it’s wearing an Astros uniform. My best memories in the game of baseball are in a Houston Astros uniform, thoroughly enjoyed my time with the people in Houston and with the organization.”

He’s taken his role as Houston’s skipper seriously, emphasizing postseason — and World Series — contention.

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, he’s making an effort to connect with players one-on-one.

“Astros manager Brad Ausmus continues to reach out to his new players,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “He had lunch today with Carlos Correa.”

An organization capable of connecting and building chemistry is the first step toward entering the long, grueling race to the Fall Classic.

Snapshot of Correa’s MLB Career & Where to Go With Ausmus

Carlos Correa
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 03: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after turning a double play to end the tenth inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Astros defeat the Red Sox 3-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Correa, approaching his age-32 season, endured a brutal 2026 campaign in Houston.

After an ankle injury, he couldn’t finish the season; he only appeared in 32 games.

During that period, he slashed .279/.369/.418 with a .787 OPS and three homers. He recorded eight doubles and 16 RBIs.

Having suffered through such a disastrous year, connecting with Ausmus could be all the more important now.

Carlos Correa
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 30: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros fields a hit against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning in game one of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 30, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Houston Astros’ Brad Ausmus Strong Influence Extends Beyond Daikin Park

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