Former Houston Astros World Series Champion Quickly Becomes Free Agent

The Houston Astros made the playoffs this season, but they had an average 81-81 record.

Houston’s playoff run also ended up being short, as they were swept by the Chicago White Sox in the AL Wild Card Series.

With how this year went for the Astros, they should be looking to add to their roster this offseason.

Yet, with the offseason getting started, one of their former players has become a free agent.

Former Houston Astros World Series Champion Becomes Free Agent

The White Sox have released former Astros catcher Korey Lee during the early days of the offseason.

“C Korey Lee elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Lee becoming a free agent comes after he spent all of this season with Triple-A Charlotte.

In 102 games with Triple-A Charlotte this season, the former Astros catcher had 17 home runs, 55 RBI, and a .230 batting average.

Lee did not make an MLB appearance for the White Sox this season. However, he played three seasons for Chicago from 2023 to 2025. During that span, he had 14 home runs, 43 RBI, and a .195 batting average in 174 games.

Looking at Lee’s Time With the Astros

Lee was selected by the Astros with the 32nd overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Lee played his first MLB season with Houston in 2022. In 12 games for the Astros that campaign, he posted zero home runs, four RBI, and a .160 batting average.

Lee was also added to the Astros’ World Series-winning playoff roster in 2022 after Yuri Gurriel suffered an injury.

Lee’s time with the Astros ended following the 2022 season. This is because he was traded to the White Sox for pitcher Kendall Graveman.